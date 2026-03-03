Turiyam AI, NTT GDC collaborate on AI infra

Turiyam AI has announced a strategic partnership with NTT Global Data Centers to host and scale its AI inference servers within NTT’s data centre facilities.

Under the agreement, Turiyam AI will deploy inference-focused infrastructure designed to support enterprises in India running AI applications at scale. The companies state that the infrastructure is intended to deliver low-latency performance while maintaining energy efficiency, security and operational reliability.

India is experiencing rapid growth in demand for AI processing, particularly as organisations move from model development to real-world deployment. Turiyam AI’s decision to locate its inference hardware within NTT’s facilities is aimed at providing customers with access to managed data centre capacity for AI workloads.

Focus on AI Inference Infrastructure

As businesses shift from training large language models to deploying them in live environments, the need for dedicated inference infrastructure has increased. Turiyam AI’s server architecture is designed specifically for the inference stage of the AI lifecycle, when models process live data and generate outputs. The company states that its systems are configured to deliver higher throughput and lower power consumption compared with general-purpose computing hardware.

Hosting the servers within NTT Global Data Centers’ facilities is expected to support real-time AI applications, including imaging, video, audio and language processing. The partnership also draws on NTT’s data centre security frameworks and operational standards.

Representatives from both companies said the collaboration is intended to support enterprise AI adoption in India by combining specialised inference hardware with established data centre infrastructure.