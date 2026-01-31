Tata Communications expands enterprise AI capabilities

Tata Communications has unveiled an AI-ready suite of platforms and solutions aimed at helping organisations scale the adoption of artificial intelligence with greater confidence, control and visibility.

The suite consists of three complementary offerings, Tata Communications IZO+ Multi Cloud Network, Tata Communications Edge Distribution Platform, and ThreadSpan, built on the company’s digital fabric, which integrates network, cloud and cybersecurity services. Together, the platforms are intended to reduce operational silos, simplify management and improve trust across digital systems.

As artificial intelligence moves from pilot projects to core business functions, many organisations are finding that existing infrastructure is not equipped to support large-scale deployment. AI workloads are increasingly distributed across multiple clouds, edge locations and geographic regions, creating challenges related to cost, performance, security and oversight.

Rising operational expenses, inconsistent performance, security vulnerabilities and limited visibility have highlighted the limitations of fragmented, point-based solutions. Industry observers note that organisations now require infrastructure designed specifically for AI workloads, with the ability to scale, optimise and protect sensitive data across complex environments.

Tata Communications said its AI-ready suite addresses these issues through an integrated platform approach. The company positions the combined offerings as a foundation for managing the technical and operational risks associated with large-scale AI deployment.

Commenting on the launch, A S Lakshminarayanan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tata Communications, said: “Digital infrastructure is becoming increasingly complex, and AI is amplifying that challenge. With our new suite of AI-ready offerings and our Digital Fabric, we are bringing together a secure, unified and intelligent foundation that simplifies how enterprises design and run their digital environments. This enables our customers to reduce complexity, operate with confidence and focus their energy on innovation and scale AI securely.”

The company said these principles are embedded across its AI-ready platforms, which are designed to support distributed AI environments.

Tata Communications IZO+ Multi Cloud Network

As organisations distribute workloads across multiple cloud platforms, connectivity has become a central operational concern. Tata Communications IZO+ Multi Cloud Network is designed to provide greater control over data movement, performance and costs.

The platform offers centralised monitoring, policy-based management and automated optimisation tools aimed at improving predictability and efficiency in multi-cloud environments.

Tata Communications Edge Distribution Platform

The Edge Distribution Platform focuses on processing and delivering data closer to its source. By combining content delivery, security and computing capabilities at the network edge, the platform aims to reduce latency and support real-time applications.

According to the company, the integrated approach is intended to support AI applications that require rapid response times, secure access to models and APIs, and consistent performance across regions.

ThreadSpan

ThreadSpan is designed to provide a unified view of hybrid and multi-vendor network environments. It brings together network, cloud and security management through a single interface.

Using AI-driven orchestration, the platform enables automated policy enforcement, resource coordination and early detection of operational issues. Tata Communications said this approach is intended to support a shift from reactive troubleshooting to more proactive and automated management, while improving compliance and audit readiness.

By integrating connectivity, edge computing and network observability, the company aims to offer enterprises a consolidated infrastructure framework for deploying and managing AI systems at scale. The focus, Tata Communications said, is on improving operational efficiency, reducing complexity and supporting long-term digital transformation.