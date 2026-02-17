Qlik Expands Qlik Cloud with Governed Agentic AI

Qlik has announced the general availability of its agentic experience in Qlik Cloud, delivered through Qlik Answers as a unified conversational interface. The company also confirmed the general availability of the Qlik Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, enabling third-party assistants, including Claude from Anthropic, to securely access Qlik’s analytics capabilities and governed data products.

As enterprises move beyond proof-of-concept projects into production deployments, the focus has shifted to trust, context and accountability. Organisations require systems that operate across both structured analytics and unstructured content, preserve business logic and provide transparency in how conclusions are reached. Qlik’s agentic experience is designed to support these requirements by combining AI-driven reasoning with context-preserving engine calculations, governed data and transparent responses suitable for operational decision-making.

Within Qlik Cloud, the agentic experience introduces four core capabilities. Qlik Answers converts user queries into governed, explainable outputs by combining insights from the Qlik Analytics Engine with grounded responses drawn from curated documents, including citations and reasoning. Discovery Agent monitors key metrics and highlights significant anomalies and changes, enabling earlier intervention. Data Products for Analytics provide curated and governed datasets with stewardship and quality indicators to support reliable analysis by both users and AI systems. The Qlik MCP server extends these capabilities to external assistants by exposing Qlik’s engine, tools and agents through APIs, allowing secure interaction with governed data.

Mike Capone, Chief Executive Officer of Qlik, said that increasing geopolitical volatility, tighter AI regulation and cost pressures are shaping enterprise AI requirements towards auditability and governance within operational workflows.

Qlik states that its approach is intended to help organisations scale AI adoption while maintaining oversight and control. The Qlik Analytics Engine preserves context during calculations, supporting more consistent reasoning across enterprise data compared with approaches that treat queries in isolation. When combined with governed data products and cited retrieval from curated knowledge bases, the framework is designed to support traceable decision-making.

Mike Krut, Senior Vice President of Information Technology at Penske Transportation Solutions, said the new capabilities build on existing analytics use, linking insights more directly to operational workflows such as fleet performance and maintenance.

Michael Leone, Practice Director and Principal Analyst for Analytics and AI at Omdia, said that as enterprises move from copilots to more autonomous reasoning systems, governance and explainability become increasingly important. He noted that combining analytics engines with protocols such as MCP can help create a structured intelligence layer for cross-system operations.

Qlik indicated that its agentic strategy will expand over time, with additional agents planned across data pipelines, data quality and stewardship. The company also plans to support further AI tools and assistants through MCP during the year, with the aim of extending insight-to-action processes within established governance frameworks.

Qlik products are available through AWS Marketplace under existing AWS agreements.The Qlik Answers agentic enhancements and the Qlik MCP server are generally available in Qlik Cloud. Discovery Agent and Data Products for Analytics are expected to be released shortly.