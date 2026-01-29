NxtGen selects Dell to build large-scale AI infrastructure in India

Cloud solution provider NxtGen has selected Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA solutions to build a scalable, secure infrastructure for its AI platform. The initiative aims to expand India’s AI capabilities across industries and government programmes.

The core digital infrastructure will be deployed using Vertiv liquid-cooled Dell PowerEdge XE9685L servers, integrated through Dell’s IR5000 rack systems. These systems will be delivered through Dell Integrated Rack Scalable Systems as part of NxtGen’s new AI cluster.

NxtGen will use these to expand its AI-as-a-Service offerings, targeting enterprises, start-ups, academia, and government. This is expected to help scale up large generative AI, agentic AI, physical AI, and high-performance computing workloads, Dell Technologies stated in a press release.

The infrastructure is also designed to meet the growing demand for large-scale GPU capacity across these segments.

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA integrates infrastructure, software, and services to support demanding AI workloads for both training and inference.

As part of this project, NxtGen will deploy over 4,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs, and NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, supported by Dell PowerEdge R670 servers and PowerScale F710 storage.

Dell said the platform is designed to handle large-scale AI model training and inference at a national scale.

According to the company, NxtGen’s AI factory will serve as a foundation for delivering accelerated computing to a wide range of customers and public-sector initiatives.

Supporting Sovereign and Scalable AI Services

The AI factory will operate fully within India’s sovereign cloud framework, enabling NxtGen to deliver AI capabilities from within national borders. Dell said the integration with NVIDIA platforms aims to simplify AI deployment and provide an open ecosystem for partners and customers.

Dell Technologies has more than 3,000 AI customers globally and positions the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA as a complete AI stack that spans data centre to edge environments.

Manish Gupta, President and Managing Director – India, Dell Technologies, said the partnership would support India’s demand for scalable AI infrastructure. “Our collaboration with NxtGen brings these capabilities closer to Indian enterprises, helping them deploy AI efficiently and cost-effectively,” Gupta said.

Highlighting the significance of the deployment, NxtGen CEO A S Rajgopal said, “This is India’s largest AI model-training cluster, built and operated within India’s sovereign cloud framework.”

Vishal Dhupar, managing director, Asia South, NVIDIA, added, “Dell’s integration of NVIDIA AI software and infrastructure provides the AI factory resources to help NxtGen accelerate this critical national capability.”

The image accompanying this story was created using AI. The article was written and reviewed by the editorial team, with limited use of AI tools.