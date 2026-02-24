New alliance to support AI-ready data infrastructure

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) has announced a strategic alliance with Confluent Inc to support enterprises in modernising legacy systems, accessing real-time data and preparing for AI-driven transformation. The collaboration combines Deloitte India’s industry and transformation capabilities with Confluent’s data streaming platform to enable organisations to stream, connect, process and govern data in real time.

Advertisment

Many organisations continue to manage significant volumes of data across mainframes, monolithic databases and traditional messaging systems. These environments are often siloed and static, limiting access to critical information and constraining real-time decision-making and AI adoption. Through this alliance, Deloitte India and Confluent aim to help Indian enterprises unlock core business data and modernise complex legacy estates.

The joint approach covers migration, re-platforming and re-architecting of legacy applications onto a cloud-native data streaming platform. Confluent provides real-time data capabilities, managed connectors and a fully managed streaming platform with governance and reliability features. This is complemented by Deloitte India’s transformation methodology, automation tools such as innoWake, and reference architectures designed to support secure and structured migration.

Karthikeyan Krishnamoorthy, Executive Director at Deloitte India, said the alliance would strengthen the firm’s ability to support clients in modernising legacy systems and transitioning to real-time, AI-ready operations. He noted that the combined capabilities are intended to help organisations unlock business data, simplify complex environments and enhance readiness for digital and AI applications.

Advertisment

Hemendra Upadhyay, Partner at Deloitte India, said enterprises require coordinated support to navigate complex transformation programmes, and that the alliance reflects a focus on delivering integrated capabilities for digital and AI-led priorities.

The collaboration is also intended to support AI and generative AI adoption by improving access to timely and reliable data. Data made available through Confluent’s platform can be delivered as continuous streams to support AI and machine learning applications, alongside Deloitte India’s GenAI frameworks. The objective is to ensure that AI systems are supplied with consistent and trusted data inputs.

In addition, the alliance will support deployment of real-time use cases such as instant payments, hyper-personalisation, predictive maintenance and fraud detection. Deloitte India’s sector experience in banking, capital markets, retail and manufacturing will inform the identification and implementation of relevant use cases, with a focus on operational efficiency and risk management.

Advertisment

Kamal Brar, Senior Vice President, Partner and Technology Group at Confluent, said the collaboration brings together data streaming capabilities and transformation expertise to support organisations as they scale real-time digital systems.