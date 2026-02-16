MeitY, Intel launch nationwide AI responsibility pledge drive

As India prepares to inaugurate the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), under the IndiaAI Mission and in collaboration with Intel India, has launched a nationwide campaign titled “Most pledges received for an AI Responsibility campaign in 24 hours” from 16 February 2026 at 8:00 AM IST.

The initiative seeks an official Guinness World Records title for the most pledges received for an AI responsibility campaign within a 24-hour period. The campaign aims to encourage citizens across the country to commit to the ethical, inclusive and responsible use of artificial intelligence, as part of broader efforts to promote a human-centric AI ecosystem.

The digital pledge platform will be accessible at aipledge.indiaai.gov.in. The process includes scenario-based questions designed to prompt participants to consider responsible AI practices before submitting a formal pledge. Upon completion, participants will receive a digital badge issued jointly by IndiaAI and Intel India, along with information on government-led AI learning resources.

The campaign has been designed to ensure broad accessibility. It does not require microphone or camera access, and there are no eligibility thresholds or qualifying criteria.

Participation Process

Participants can take part by visiting the official pledge portal, completing a basic registration process, verifying their participation through a one-time password sent to their email address or mobile number, responding to short scenario-based awareness questions, and submitting the AI Responsibility Pledge.

The initiative is open to students, educators, parents, government officials, public sector representatives, industry professionals, start-ups and members of the public. It places particular emphasis on youth engagement and aims to raise awareness of responsible AI use, data privacy, accountability and the risks of misinformation.

The AI Responsibility Pledge campaign forms part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to take place from 16 to 20 February 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The Summit will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and is expected to bring together policymakers, industry representatives, researchers, start-ups, academic institutions and civil society organisations to discuss the role of AI in supporting inclusive and development-oriented outcomes.

Through nationwide participation and cross-sector collaboration, the initiative seeks to promote public awareness and trust in the responsible use of emerging technologies.