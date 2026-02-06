MediaTek brings new AI-focused chipsets to India

MediaTek unveiled its latest Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 chipsets at its Tech Day event in Delhi. The launch was attended by representatives from the media, industry analysts, and original equipment manufacturers. OPPO India and POCO India also announced upcoming smartphone line-ups for the Indian market based on the Dimensity 9500s platform.

The two new processors are aimed at the flagship and premium smartphone segments and are built around MediaTek’s “All-Big Core” architecture and agentic artificial intelligence capabilities. According to the company, the chipsets are designed to improve performance, energy efficiency, imaging, gaming, and wireless connectivity.

JC Hsu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek and General Manager of its Wireless Communications Business Unit, said the company remains focused on investing in advanced technologies and expanding access to high-performance products. He added that the new chipsets reflect this approach by seeking to balance performance and power efficiency.

Dimensity 9500s Targets Flagship Devices

The Dimensity 9500s is built on a 3nm manufacturing process and features an All-Big Core architecture. It uses an octa-core CPU configuration, consisting of one Cortex-X925 ultra core clocked at up to 3.73GHz, three Cortex-X4 premium cores, and four Cortex-A720 performance cores. Graphics processing is handled by the Immortalis-G925 GPU, which supports advanced rendering features, including ray tracing.

The chipset integrates a neural processing unit designed to support generative reasoning and multi-modal models. MediaTek says this enables enhanced camera functions and improved content creation capabilities on supported devices.

In imaging, the processor supports 8K Dolby Vision HDR recording with real-time motion tracking through the MediaTek Imagiq image signal processor. It also includes gaming and frame optimisation technologies intended to improve energy efficiency. Connectivity features include a 5G Release-17 modem with support for carrier aggregation and download speeds of up to 7Gbps, as well as power-saving and network optimisation technologies. The platform also supports extended Wi-Fi coverage and long-range Bluetooth connections.

Dimensity 8500 Focuses on Performance Efficiency

The Dimensity 8500 is manufactured using a 4nm process and also adopts an All-Big Core CPU design. It includes eight Cortex-A725 cores operating at speeds of up to 3.4GHz. The chipset supports LPDDR5X memory with data rates of up to 9,600Mbps and incorporates scheduling technologies aimed at improving performance consistency and battery efficiency.

MediaTek stated that the Dimensity 8500 is designed to deliver stable performance for everyday applications, gaming, and multitasking. It features an upgraded computing core and gaming engine, with support for frame stabilisation, faster loading times, and ray tracing in selected mobile games.

The processor includes an eighth-generation neural processing unit capable of supporting large language models and image generation systems. It is paired with a Mali-G720 GPU, which offers performance improvements over the previous generation. The platform also supports artificial intelligence-based imaging features, including telephoto enhancement and semantic image optimisation.

Anuj Sidharth, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication for MediaTek in India and South East Asia, said the new chipsets aim to expand access to advanced smartphone capabilities by combining AI, imaging, and computing features in a wider range of devices.

Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications at OPPO India, said the company plans to introduce the Find X9s smartphone in India, powered by the Dimensity 9500s. He described the device as an entry point into OPPO’s flagship portfolio and indicated that further details would be shared through official channels.

Ken Sekhar, Marketing Lead at POCO India, said the company’s collaboration with MediaTek reflects a shared focus on improving real-world smartphone performance. He added that POCO plans to launch a device based on the Dimensity 9500s in the near future.