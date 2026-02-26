LTM and NVIDIA support India tax upgrade

LTIMindtree, which has proposed a name change to LTM subject to shareholder approval, has announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to support the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in modernising India’s national tax analytics platform under the Insight 2.0 programme. The seven-year initiative is intended to strengthen tax administration through the use of scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics.

Under the Insight 2.0 programme, LTM will deploy a secure cloud environment powered by NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure. The objective is to streamline workloads and enable real-time insights for the CBDT. LTM’s BlueVerse platform will serve as the core technology layer, supporting AI integration across different operational functions of the tax system. Planned capabilities include a digital citizen portal, automated campaign management, improved case management workflows and AI-enabled helpdesk support.

The BlueVerse platform is designed to provide a more streamlined interface for taxpayers, while supporting governance processes, improving compliance monitoring and strengthening administrative efficiency.

Commenting on the development, Gururaj Deshpande, Chief Delivery Officer at LTM, said the collaboration combines NVIDIA’s AI capabilities with LTM’s platform to support the delivery of a more transparent and resilient tax administration system.

Yogesh Agrawal, Vice President of Data Center GPU Business at NVIDIA, said that AI and accelerated computing technologies are helping to improve operational efficiency in tax systems. He added that integrating NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure with LTM’s platform would support secure and scalable digital governance for the national programme.