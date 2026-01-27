Ishan technologies bets Rs 300 crore on AI and cloud infrastructure

Ishan Technologies has completed 25 years of operations and announced a Rs 300 crore investment programme to expand its digital infrastructure capabilities across India. The planned investment will focus on strengthening AI-ready connectivity, sovereign cloud services, cybersecurity systems, and platform-based infrastructure.

The company said the expansion will deepen its presence in metropolitan areas as well as Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, while supporting entry into emerging regional markets.

Shift Towards a Platform-Based Model

As India enters a phase marked by increased adoption of artificial intelligence, greater cloud interconnectivity, and stricter data governance requirements, Ishan is transitioning from a traditional telecom services provider to a platform-led digital infrastructure company.

Its new operating model integrates data networks, cloud interconnect, MPLS, secure access service edge (SASE), and bandwidth-on-demand services within a unified framework. The aim is to enable enterprises and public institutions to operate software-defined, scalable, and secure digital environments with improved operational visibility and resilience.

Workforce Expansion and Skills Development

Human capital remains a central component of the company’s growth strategy. Ishan currently employs more than 2,000 professionals across engineering, network operations, cloud services, cybersecurity, and managed services.

Over the next 24 months, the company plans to expand its workforce by approximately 20 per cent, with a focus on strengthening regional talent pools and technical capabilities.

Commenting on the milestone, Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman and Managing Director of Ishan Technologies, said the company’s focus has been on building sustainable digital infrastructure.

“Our journey has been about building digital infrastructure that creates meaningful connections and stands the test of time,” he said. “As cloud becomes sovereign by necessity and networks move towards software-driven models in 2026, the key differentiator will be platforms that integrate security, performance, and resilience. Our investments in AI-led network optimisation, intelligent automation, and customer experience solutions are aimed at making infrastructure more adaptive and responsive to business needs.”

From Regional ISP to National Provider

Founded in 2000, Ishan Technologies began operations as a regional internet service provider and has since expanded into a national digital infrastructure company. It currently operates across more than 100 locations nationwide.

Over the past two and a half decades, the company has developed infrastructure assets including owned fibre networks, a National Long Distance (NLD) licence, edge points of presence, carrier-grade platforms, and Tier 3-rated data centre facilities.

Ishan is empanelled with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as a cloud service provider and operates under CMMI Level 3-certified delivery processes assessed by KPMG. It is also listed under the IndiaAI initiative as a digital infrastructure provider.

The company serves a range of clients, including enterprises, government bodies, and public institutions across the country.

Role in National Digital Projects

The company has been involved in several large-scale digital initiatives in sectors such as government services, aviation, banking and financial services, and national digital platforms. These projects support broader policy priorities related to digital governance, infrastructure security, and domestic technology development.

Its strategy aligns with India’s increasing focus on digital sovereignty, secure systems, and locally anchored technology solutions.

Headquartered in Gujarat, Ishan views the state as an emerging centre for AI, digital infrastructure, and data-driven industries. The company considers this regional base strategically important as India expands its digital and economic footprint.

Looking ahead, Ishan has outlined plans to significantly scale its operations over the next three to four years, with a stated aim of moving towards a platform-focused model while maintaining service reliability, operational consistency, and stakeholder trust.