IndiaAI mission advances sovereign AI with Bhashini migration

Yotta Data Services has completed the deployment of Bhashini’s end-to-end sovereign AI cloud infrastructure on its Government Community Cloud (GCC) and Shakti Cloud. The transition aligns with the objectives of the IndiaAI Mission and marks a step towards building scalable, self-reliant AI capabilities within the country. Following the deployment, BHASHINI now operates entirely on Indian cloud and GPU infrastructure, ensuring that language datasets, AI models and citizen interactions remain within India’s jurisdiction.

Advertisment

The deployment was presented at The India AI Sovereignty Dialogues, an official pre-summit event of the AI Impact Summit 2026, jointly hosted by Yotta and the Digital India Bhashini Division. Details of the project were also documented in the Sovereign AI Cloud Transformation Report, released at the event. The report draws on a real-world implementation during the Maha Kumbh 2025, the world’s largest religious gathering, where Bhashini’s multilingual AI services were tested at population scale.

During the Maha Kumbh deployment, the platform delivered real-time translation and voice-based assistance in more than 11 Indian languages, including through the multilingual assistant ‘Kumbh Sah’AI’yak’. The services were supported by Yotta’s NVIDIA H100-enabled Shakti Cloud and were designed to handle large volumes of concurrent user interactions.

According to the deployment data, the migration from hyperscaler environments to indigenous cloud infrastructure resulted in performance improvements of up to 40%, cost reductions of between 20% and 30%, and sustained uptime of 99.99%. The transition was completed without data loss across more than 200 TiB of data and over 3.5 billion files.

Advertisment

Commenting on the development, Abhishek Singh, IAS, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, CEO of the IndiaAI Mission and Director General of the National Informatics Centre, said the migration demonstrated India’s ability to build, scale and secure sovereign AI systems for public use. He noted that the project reflects the IndiaAI Mission’s focus on developing sovereign compute capacity and deploying AI applications tailored to India’s requirements, including real-time, voice-based services at population scale.

Amitabh Nag, CEO of the Digital India Bhashini Division, said the move to a sovereign AI cloud environment provides greater operational control, resilience and scalability. He added that the deployment strengthens Bhashini’s ability to deliver multilingual services and offers a reference model for future digital public infrastructure initiatives as India transitions towards a fully sovereign AI stack.

Kavita Bhatia, Chief Operating Officer of the IndiaAI Mission, described the transition as an important milestone in building population-scale AI systems on Indian infrastructure. She said the deployment demonstrated that national digital public goods can be scaled securely on indigenous platforms without compromising performance.

Advertisment

From Yotta Data Services, Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said the project illustrated the feasibility of running large-scale, mission-critical AI workloads on sovereign infrastructure. He added that the deployment validated the use of open and interoperable architectures for advanced AI systems at national scale.

The migration was executed over a period of two to three months and covered BHASHINI’s entire AI stack, including multilingual datasets, models, APIs, containerised services, orchestration pipelines, databases and storage. The resulting architecture is based on open-source and cloud-agnostic components, supporting long-term vendor neutrality and strategic autonomy.

The deployed environment has been designed as a modular and reusable framework that can be adopted by other ministries, public sector organisations and large national programmes. It provides a reference for transitions from global hyperscalers to Indian cloud infrastructure and supports broader efforts to position AI as a secure and inclusive public digital utility.