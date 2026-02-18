GalaxEye unveils AI-enabled earth observation mission

GalaxEye, an Indian space technology company, has announced its upcoming satellite mission, “Mission Drishti”, scheduled for launch in 2026.

The satellite will incorporate the company’s SyncFused OptoSAR architecture, which integrates Electro-Optical (EO) and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) sensors on a single platform. The system is intended to combine high-resolution visual imaging with all-weather, day-and-night observation capabilities.

Mission Drishti will be powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin computing platform, enabling AI workloads to be processed directly in orbit. According to the company, on-board processing is expected to reduce the time required to analyse and deliver Earth observation data.

By integrating EO and SAR sensors, the OptoSAR design seeks to address the traditional trade-off between detailed optical imagery and radar-based imaging that functions in adverse weather or low-light conditions. GalaxEye has stated that the mission will contribute to the development of more autonomous, near real-time data processing in space.

The company also plans to use Mission Drishti to examine the feasibility of Orbital Data Centres, in which multiple satellites function as interconnected computing nodes. Insights from the mission are expected to inform the design of future satellite constellations, with a focus on scalability, reliability and operational efficiency. GalaxEye indicated that it intends to use NVIDIA Nemotron open models and NVIDIA Cosmos world foundation models in its development work.

Suyash Singh, Chief Executive Officer of GalaxEye, said the mission represents a step forward in the company’s Earth observation capabilities following an earlier in-space demonstration in 2024.

Tobias Halloran, Director of EMEAI Startups and Venture Capital at NVIDIA, referred to the growth of India’s AI start-up ecosystem and noted NVIDIA’s support programmes for emerging companies.

The announcement coincides with the India–AI Impact Summit 2026, organised under the Government of India’s IndiaAI Mission and currently taking place in New Delhi.