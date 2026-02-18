DoT, COAI and STPI discuss AI-driven future of telecom networks

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in collaboration with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), organised two focused sessions on telecommunications and artificial intelligence at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. The summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers and innovators to examine the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in India’s digital development. The sessions were curated by Anil Bhardwaj, DDG (SE), DoT.

Gen AI and Future Networks

The first session, titled“Gen AI and Future Networks”, examined the impact of generative AI on next-generation telecom infrastructure. Participants included Shyam Prabhakar Mardikar, President and Group CTO (Mobility), Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd; Randeep Singh Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel; Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea; Syed Tausif Abbas, Deputy Director General, DoT; Gurvinder Singh Ahluwalia, Founder and CEO, Digital Twin Labs; and Jeanette Whyte, Head of Public Policy (APAC), GSMA.

The discussion focused on the role of AI in predictive maintenance, spectrum optimisation, energy-efficient network management and the development of AI-native architectures. Speakers noted that telecom networks are evolving into adaptive, self-optimising systems capable of supporting large-scale AI workloads.

They also observed that the distinction between data centres, cloud infrastructure and telecom networks is narrowing, as seamless service delivery increasingly depends on integrated systems. AI engines require real-time access to scalable computing resources to deliver network outcomes efficiently. Future networks, participants suggested, are expected to provide on-demand speeds, reliable connectivity and ultra-low latency to support applications such as augmented and virtual reality.

AI-powered Bharat through universal digital connectivity

The second session,“AI Powered Bharat through Universal Digital Connectivity”, featured a keynote address by Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development. The panel discussion was moderated by Sanjeev Sharma, Deputy Director General, DoT. Panellists included Robert Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL; Lt Gen Dr S P Kochhar, Director General, COAI; Vikas Garg, DDG (SPPI), DoT; Ravi Gandhi, President and Chief Public Policy and Regulatory Officer, Reliance Jio Infocomm ; Ambika Khurana, Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer, Vodafone Idea; Rahul Vatts, Chief Regulatory Officer, Bharti Airtel; and Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific, GSMA.

The session examined how AI can strengthen digital connectivity, support capacity building and address telecom-related fraud. Panellists emphasised that meaningful universal connectivity requires reliable, on-demand access and consistent quality of service, enabling individuals to access content and real-time applications irrespective of location.

They also highlighted that secure communications remain a shared responsibility of network providers, policymakers and regulators. Reference was made to citizen-focused initiatives such as Sanchar Saathi and the Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI), aimed at enhancing digital safety.

Dr Pemmasani visited exhibition stalls at Bharat Mandapam, engaging with representatives from technology companies and AI innovators. He also met Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, and acknowledged the efforts of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in organising the summit and expo.

A DoT delegation led by Amit Agrawal, Secretary, DoT, also toured the AI Expo 2026. The delegation included R.N. Palai, Member (Technology), Digital Communications Commission; Shyamal Misra, Administrator, Digital Bharat Nidhi; Gulzar N., Additional Secretary, DoT; and Dr Raj Kumar Upadhyaya, CEO, Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT). The visit focused on exploring innovations and potential use cases relevant to the telecommunications sector.

Through its participation, DoT underscored its focus on strengthening digital infrastructure and facilitating the responsible adoption of AI across sectors, with an emphasis on extending the benefits of technology to citizens nationwide.