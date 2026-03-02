Amdocs ties up with Microsoft on cloud AI

Amdocs has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to develop AI-based tools aimed at supporting enterprise application modernisation and cloud migration.

The initiative is intended to help organisations update legacy systems and migrate workloads to the cloud in a more structured and automated manner. Under the approach outlined by the companies, cloud migration forms part of a broader modernisation strategy designed to improve software quality, operational efficiency and long-term system resilience.

Agent-Based Automation for Cloud Migration

Amdocs will provide its cloud migration, modernisation and quality engineering capabilities through its Agentic Services framework. This incorporates Microsoft technologies including Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Migration Agents, GitHub Copilot and Microsoft Fabric. The model is designed to enable enterprises to deploy coordinated software agents that automate aspects of refactoring, testing and migration to Microsoft Azure.

At the centre of the offering is Amdocs’ agentic operating system, which coordinates multiple specialised agents into structured workflows. These workflows are available as pre-built templates that can be customised to specific modernisation programmes. The companies state that this approach is intended to improve consistency, provide greater visibility into transformation projects and reduce execution risks.

Executives from both organisations said enterprises are seeking practical methods to modernise applications while limiting operational disruption. They indicated that combining AI-driven automation with cloud infrastructure could help accelerate migration timelines and improve governance.