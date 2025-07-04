RailOne App unifies railway services under one platform

Following a fare revision implemented on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the RailOne app in New Delhi. Designed as an all-in-one platform with an intuitive user interface, the app is available for download on both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. It has been developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways.

Introduction of the RailOne app

The RailOne app allows users to book unreserved tickets and provides additional services such as e-catering, grievance redressal, and live train tracking. While IRCTC will continue to handle bookings for reserved tickets, the RailOne app has been approved by IRCTC for unreserved ticket bookings. The system will be managed by CRIS, which oversees the sale of unreserved tickets previously handled via the UTS app, an earlier initiative that reportedly did not gain significant traction.

Currently, unreserved tickets are available through physical ticket counters, ticket vending machines, and the UTS app. Of these, physical counters account for the largest share. However, the Railways aims to increase the digital share of unreserved ticket sales. In comparison, IRCTC currently holds over 80% of the market share for reserved ticket bookings. To encourage adoption of the new platform, train and platform tickets purchased through the RailOne app will be eligible for a 3% discount.

Key features of the RailOne app

The RailOne app aims to unify various Indian Railways services under one digital platform. Key features include:

Single Sign-On via biometric authentication or mPIN

Support for existing RailConnect and UTS login credentials

Integrated R-Wallet (Railway e-wallet) functionality

Access to core Indian Railways features, including ticket booking, service updates, and user support

Fare revisions

As part of the recent changes, second-class fares for non-air-conditioned, non-suburban trains have been increased by 0.5 paisa per kilometre, subject to the following thresholds:

No increase for distances up to 500 km

Rs5 increase for 501–1500 km

Rs10 increase for 1501–2500 km

Rs15 increase for 2501–3000 km

First-class fares have also been revised, with an increase of 0.5 paisa per kilometre. Meanwhile, fares for AC Chair Car, AC 3-Tier/3E, AC 2-Tier, and AC First/Executive Class/Executive Anubhuti have increased by 2 paise per kilometre.

By centralising railway services through RailOne, the initiative seeks to provide a streamlined, accessible experience for passengers and enhance the digital footprint of Indian Railways.