Mappls expands app to include metro, rail and bus routes

MapmyIndia Mappls has expanded the functionality of its Mappls App with the addition of multimodal public transport routing, allowing users to access metro, rail and bus route information within the application.

The new feature enables commuters to view public transport routes, stations, stops and interchange options, helping them plan journeys that combine multiple modes of travel. Public transport routing is currently available in select cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Indore, Patna, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Jaipur, Kochi and Bhopal. The feature is live on iOS and the web, with availability on Android expected shortly.

According to the company, the inclusion of public transport information brings private and public mobility options together on a single platform. The Mappls App already supports turn-by-turn navigation, real-time traffic updates, safety alerts and route optimisation, and the latest update integrates public transport data alongside these existing services.

Commenting on the development, Rakesh Verma, Co-Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of MapmyIndia Mappls, said the feature was introduced in response to user feedback and is intended to improve accessibility and convenience for commuters. He added that coverage would be expanded gradually to additional cities.

The company stated that making public transport information more easily accessible could help users consider mass transit as part of their daily travel, with potential benefits such as reduced congestion and lower emissions in urban areas.

MapmyIndia Mappls also highlighted its alignment with national policies and regulatory requirements, including adherence to government guidelines on mapping sensitive locations and international boundaries. The company noted that its work with government and public sector entities has increased in recent years and now accounts for a portion of its overall revenue.

As public transport systems continue to evolve across Indian cities, MapmyIndia Mappls said it plans to work with transport authorities and data partners to expand coverage and improve the quality of information available through the Mappls App.