Comviva supports Global Pay mobile payments launch in Oman

Global Money Exchange Co (GMEC) has launched Global Pay, a new mobile application developed on Comviva’s mobiquity Pay platform. The launch forms part of Oman’s broader digital transformation agenda and reflects GMEC’s move towards expanding digital payment services. For this initiative, GMEC has partnered with Comviva, a digital solutions provider and a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra, part of the Mahindra Group.

Sheikh Sulaiman Abdulmalik Abdullah Al Khalili, Chairman of Global Money Exchange, said the Global Pay application enables secure local and international payment transactions. He noted that the platform is PCI-DSS certified, highlighting its compliance with established payment security and data protection standards. He added that the application is expected to be used by both Omani nationals and expatriates.

Rajesh Chandiramani, Chief Executive Officer of Comviva, said the deployment of mobiquity® Pay supports GMEC’s digital payments roadmap. He stated that the cloud-ready platform is designed to support scalability and operational growth, and that the project reflects Comviva’s continued involvement in digital payments initiatives across the Middle East.

Subromoniyan K S, Managing Director of Global Money Exchange, said the application allows users to pay utility bills and education fees without requiring a bank account, which could help expand access to digital payments. He added that the platform supports QR-based payments, enabling merchants to accept payments from customers using accounts with different banks or service providers in Oman, ensuring interoperability across the payments ecosystem.

Sonam Dorje, General Manager at Global Money Exchange, said customer support for the Global Pay app will be provided through GMEC’s branch network across Oman, as well as via a dedicated customer support helpline.

Madhusoodanan R, Executive Advisor to the Board at Global Money Exchange, said GMEC was the first money exchange company in Oman to receive a Payment Service Provider (PSP) licence. He noted that the Global Pay initiative aligns with the Sultanate’s objective of moving towards a cashless economy and added that additional features would be introduced on the platform in phases.