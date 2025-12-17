Airtel Payments Bank partners NPCI for EV wallet recharges

Airtel Payments Bank, in partnership with NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited, has enabled electric vehicle (EV) wallet recharges through the Bharat Connect (BBPS) platform on the Airtel Thanks app.

Previously, EV owners were required to use wallets issued by individual charging point operators (CPOs) to make payments for charging services. With the introduction of the EV Recharge category, Airtel Payments Bank now allows users to top up their EV wallets directly via the Airtel Thanks app, offering a single, interoperable option for recharges.

To use the service, customers can log in to the app, select “Recharge EV” under the Pay Bills section, enter their registered mobile number and recharge amount, and complete the payment through a Bharat Connect-enabled option. The recharge is credited to the EV wallet immediately. The facility is available to all Airtel Thanks app users.

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Executive Director, Business Operations at Airtel Payments Bank, said the initiative is aimed at simplifying everyday digital payments and supporting the growing EV ecosystem by offering a secure and instant recharge option.

Noopur Chaturvedi, Chief Executive Officer of NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited, said the collaboration is intended to improve interoperability and convenience in EV-related payments, supporting the development of a more accessible digital payments infrastructure for electric mobility.