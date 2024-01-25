An Indian 5G Innovation Lab announced by OnePlus and Jio

Smartphone manufacturer, OnePlus, and a significant telecom business in India, Reliance Jio, have teamed together to build a 5G Innovation Lab in India. This lab's goal is to stimulate innovation by creating and evaluating innovative technologies that improve user experiences. According to the firms, the alliance is important and aims to fully utilize 5G technology in India.

Advertisment

Jio is swiftly rolling out 5G over the whole country of India. Jio is actually the only telecom provider in the nation using 5G SA (standalone architecture). OnePlus and Jio will be able to provide customers with a rich and futuristic connectivity experience thanks to their alliance. In order to fully benefit from 5G, a phone's hardware and software must be able to communicate with a telecom service provider's (TSP) mobile infrastructure.

Through this agreement, OnePlus will be able to improve the performance of its technology on mobile networks. With 85% of all 5G installed, Jio has the biggest 5G network in the nation. With the recent release of the OnePlus 12 5G series, OnePlus assured customers that the new phones will provide excellent 5G download speeds and long battery life.

"We believe in pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and this partnership with Jio is a testament to that commitment," a OnePlus representative stated. "This collaboration is a big step toward a connected future where creativity is unrestricted. By working together, Jio and OnePlus India will transform the 5G market in the nation and provide consumers an idea of the seemingly endless possibilities that lay ahead," He added.

"Jio is responsible for 85% of India's total 5G deployment. It's time to provide our users with amazing 5G experiences, and our collaboration with OnePlus is a first step in that direction. Our customers will enjoy exceptional and improved gaming, streaming, and 5G usage over the coming months, according to a Jio representative.