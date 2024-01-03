Airtel Africa Plc announces leadership change

Chief Executive Officer Olusegun “Segun” Ogunsanya, to retire, Sunil Taldar is appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer

Advertisment

Airtel Africa plc has today announced the retirement of the Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun “Segun” Ogunsanya, with effect from 1July, 2024. Ogunsanya, who joined Airtel in 2012, ran the Nigeria Operations of the Telecommunications and mobile money company for nine years before his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the Group in 2021. With local knowledge of the African landscape and deep distribution experience he led the company in maintaining double-digit revenue growth over many quarters and to deliver new, innovative products to its customers across the continent.

Building on the work undertaken during his time as CEO, including the launch of the Company’s first Sustainability Strategy, and given his deep experience across Africa, Ogunsanya will become the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation’s inaugural Chair. The Charitable Foundation will accelerate the Company’s commitment to its sustainability initiatives and charitable operations across its locations in Africa. The Charitable Foundation’s objectives will focus on promoting digital inclusion, financial inclusion, access to education, and environmental protection. The Charitable Foundation will be a separate legal entity and be independent of the Airtel Africa Group.

Following his retirement from Airtel Africa plc, Ogunsanya will also be available to advise the Chairman, the Airtel Africa Board and Chief Executive Officer for a 12-month period.

Advertisment

The Company also announced the appointment of Sunil Taldar as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer to succeed Ogunsanya on his retirement. Taldar, who joined Airtel Africa in October 2023 as Director – Transformation, will begin the transition to the CEO role, working alongside Ogunsanya. Following a transition period, Taldar will be appointed to the Board as an Executive Director and assume the role of CEO on 1 July 2024, at which time Ogunsanya will step down from the Board and retire from the Company.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Airtel Africa plc said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Segun Ogansanya for his commitment and significant contribution to Airtel Africa plc as Chief Executive and before that as Managing Director and CEO of Nigeria, our largest market in Africa.

“I am pleased Segun has agreed, following his retirement, to assume the new role as Chair of the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation, where he will bring his visionary leadership to this new philanthropic initiative to advance development and prosperity across Africa. Segun will retire from the Board with our very best wishes and sincere appreciation for everything he has achieved.

Advertisment

“The Board is delighted to appoint Sunil Taldar as the Group's next Chief Executive Officer. His industry experience, strategic vision, constant customer focus and proven record of delivery will enable him to deliver our strategic objectives and to lead the Group in the next stages of its development.

“In respect of the transition period, Segun continues to lead the business very effectively as seen in our financial results. Given that Sunil Taldar has already joined the Group, we are confident that we will have an orderly leadership transition and handover of responsibilities.”

Segun Ogunsanya, Chief Executive said: “It has been a privilege to spend over 12 years of my career at Airtel Africa and I am proud of what we have delivered for customers across Africa. We continue to transform lives. Now is the right time for me to handover to a new leader who can build on Airtel Africa’s strengths and deliver on the significant opportunities ahead as I pursue my renewed interest in the empowerment of Africans through digital and financial inclusion in a different capacity beyond the boundaries of for-profit organizations. This has been my ambition after a successful career spanning over 35 years in Banking, FMCG and Telecommunications”.