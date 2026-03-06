India-based defence firm tests AI interceptor for drone swarms

Marking a step towards strengthening India’s modern air defence capabilities, Flying Wedge Defence & Aerospace (FWDA), a Bengaluru-based AI warfare and defence company, has successfully tested India’s first autonomous swarm interceptor, FWD YAMA.

Designed for counter-unmanned aerial systems (counter-UAS), air defence, and Suppression of Enemy Air Defence (SEAD) missions, the system has been developed at a time when militaries worldwide are confronting the growing threat of low-cost drones overwhelming expensive air defence systems. In several recent conflicts, Iranian drones costing under USD 20,000 have been used to pressure interceptor systems such as the MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile system, which can cost more than USD 4 million per launch. Analysts say such developments highlight a widening economic imbalance in air defence.

Flying Wedge said its interceptor could enable aerial interception at up to 100 times lower cost than conventional missile-based systems, with a projected unit cost of about USD 10,000 depending on configuration.

Speaking on the successful testing, Suhas Tejaskanda, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Flying Wedge Defence & Aerospace, said recent global conflicts have demonstrated how low-cost drones can impose disproportionately high costs on traditional air defence systems, highlighting the need for more effective and affordable anti-drone capabilities.

Designed for Evolving Aerial Threats

Developed in response to the rapidly evolving nature of modern warfare, FWD YAMA integrates artificial intelligence, precision-kill capability, swarm coordination and network-centric integration to counter aerial threats ranging from micro-drones to larger unmanned systems.

The platform is powered by Flying Wedge’s proprietary autonomy stack, which is designed for integration across multiple aerial defence platforms, including unmanned systems and precision-guided munitions. This enables the interceptor to carry out autonomous navigation, targeting and engagement.

Once cued by radar or surveillance systems, the platform can independently detect, classify, prioritise, track and engage aerial threats without human intervention. The system combines radar-based cueing, multi-sensor data fusion, electro-optical and vision-based terminal tracking, and autonomous engagement logic to enable precision interception.

Engineered to operate in GPS-denied and communication-contested environments, including under electronic warfare and jamming conditions, the interceptor can coordinate with multiple units in a swarm. This allows several interceptors to autonomously distribute targets and carry out cooperative engagements against multiple aerial threats.

Integration with Broader Defence Systems

The system is capable of neutralising threats as small as micro-drones, including platforms in the DJI Mini class, while remaining scalable against larger unmanned aerial systems. In addition to ground-based deployment, FWD YAMA has been designed for airborne integration.

According to the company, the platform is compatible with its Kaalabhairav UAV series, enabling air-to-air defensive operations and extending engagement ranges. The platform architecture also supports SEAD roles, allowing autonomous detection and precision neutralisation of hostile air defence nodes in contested environments.

The development aligns with India’s broader push to strengthen indigenous defence innovation and reduce reliance on imported air defence systems. The interceptor forms part of the company’s broader effort to expand domestic capabilities in advanced unmanned combat technologies and support the development of next-generation air defence systems in India.