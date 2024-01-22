A shift towards the ‘distributed’ future

The next-gen data centres are relying on software-defined technologies as their logical layer, allowing better control of physical and virtual resources.

Advertisment

In the realm of next-generation data centres, automation takes centre stage, streamlining workflows and alleviating the burden of manual upkeep. The future is unpredictable, but one undeniable truth is the enduring presence of data centres. Positioned as one of the most secure industries, they boast a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% between 2023 and 2030, placing them at the forefront of the digital revolution. As businesses pivot from traditional data centres to the cloud, Gartner foresees that, by 2025, over 50% of global enterprises will embrace a serverless platform. For those who have deferred migration, the contemplation arises: Is the investment worthwhile for their business?

Data centre requirements vary based on factors such as structure, physical limitations, density requirements, and more. This article explores four common types of data centres: onsite, colocation facilities, hyperscale, and edge data centres, providing insights into their use cases and industry trends.

These data centres incorporate advanced technologies such as robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), quantum computing, 3-D printing, 5G wireless networks, virtual reality, augmented reality, and blockchain.

Advertisment

As businesses shift to the cloud, Gartner predicts over 50% global enterprise adoption of serverless platforms by 2025.

A shift towards box1

The first half of 2023 witnessed robust growth in the data centre market; however, many major and secondary markets grapple with a supply and demand imbalance, resulting in a shortage of colocation space and escalating prices. The prevailing trend is shifting towards constructing self-owned data centres due to reasons like vendor reduction, customisation, and access to renewable energy resources. The adoption of prefabricated, modular designs is becoming commonplace to enhance speed and efficiencies through standardisation.

Advertisment

SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGES

While data centres stand as some of the most sophisticated infrastructures, they grapple with inefficiency and low equipment utilisation rates, with security being another major concern.

In a broader context, Uptime has observed a consistent decline in the outage rate per site, as evidenced by four surveys of data centre managers and operators conducted from 2020 to 2022. In 2022, 60% of survey respondents reported experiencing an outage in the past three years, a decrease from 69% in 2021 and 78% in 2020.

Advertisment

Many organisations strive to simplify or downsize their data centres, but the objective is not for them to disappear entirely. Administrators can explore as-a-service options and cloud solutions to offload specific applications. According to Gartner, by 2025, it is anticipated that 85% of enterprises will shut down their traditional data centres.

The rapid growth of AI, coupled with other modern technologies such as streaming, gaming, and self-driving cars, is expected to drive continued strong demand for data centres and challenges too.

EMERGING TRENDS

Advertisment

In the early days of computing, data storage involved physical methods like punch cards and magnetic tapes. Even after room-filled computers, the process remained physical, relying on hard drives and external devices.

Today, many of us unknowingly store data in the Cloud, a network of remote servers allowing access from any device with an internet connection. These servers, commonly known as data centres, are crucial to our digital lives.

The transformation to cloud storage was gradual, and the journey continues. As we enter a new era, it is essential to consider Amara’s law: “We tend to overestimate the effect of a technology in the short run and underestimate the effect in the long run.”

Advertisment

Initially seen as a convenient way to access files, cloud storage’s impact goes beyond convenience. Businesses now heavily depend on it, reshaping workflows. This shift raises concerns about data security, privacy, and the implications of AI. Addressing these challenges requires the right approach, and that is where hiveDisk comes in.

EMBRACING THE FUTURE

Cloud storage has evolved into an integral component of digital lives, furnishing a convenient means for individuals to store, access, and share data. Nevertheless, traditional cloud storage services often confront challenges encompassing elevated costs, restricted storage capacity, and apprehensions related to data security and privacy. These challenges have prompted the exploration of innovative solutions poised to redefine the approach to storing and accessing digital data.

Advertisment

In the progression of cloud storage, one name stands out—hiveDisk. This is not a byproduct of some technological era; rather, hiveDisk emerges as a timely solution addressing collective concerns about security and privacy. Opting for hiveDisk signifies selecting a pathway for file storage that envisions a future where cloud storage is accessible, secure, and under the user’s control.

This is not just about data stored in some remote data centre; the essence of the cloud persists even when opting for alternatives to traditional data centres. HiveDisk operates on a distinct cloud paradigm: a distributed network known as hiveNet. This network disseminates data across a hive of computers.

HiveNet taps into the latent computing capacities of devices worldwide. Simply put, instead of conducting computational tasks in a singular centralised location like traditional data centres, hiveNet distributes these tasks across numerous globally connected devices. This approach augments efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

The underlying idea revolves around the fact that many computers worldwide (including personal computers and servers) remain idle for a significant duration. During this idle period, these devices possess unused computing capacities, a resource which hiveNet aims to harness. This strategy allows hiveNet to furnish cloud computing services at a substantially lower cost, concurrently reducing energy wastage associated with idle devices.

This innovative approach ensures the security of data by encrypting and distributing it across multiple devices, enhancing data availability and redundancy. Even in the event of device failure, data remains retrievable from other devices within the network.

WHY HIVENET AND HIVEDISK?

When users opt for hiveDisk, they are not just embracing a service; they are becoming part of a movement—a hive that prioritises the security and autonomy of data. Every contribution matters, collectively building a secure, robust, and user-controlled digital world.

hiveDisk represents more than just the future of cloud storage; it embodies community. The firm believes it is the right way to store files, aligning with the global shift towards sustainable digital ecosystems by utilising the untapped capacities of existing devices. This environmentally conscious move reduces the necessity for additional data centres and the associated carbon emissions.

HiveDisk signifies a pathway for file storage that envisions a future where cloud storage is accessible, secure, and under the user’s control.

Security, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability form the foundation of hiveDisk. By offering a cost-effective solution, hiveDisk democratises cloud storage, making it accessible to a broader audience. This democratisation has the potential to drive innovation and growth, underscoring the significance of hiveDisk.

IMPACT ON CLOUD STORAGE

The introduction of hiveNet and hiveDisk into the cloud storage market promises to disrupt the status quo. By providing a distributed, secure, and cost-effective solution, Hive is positioned to challenge traditional cloud storage providers. Its unique approach to utilising unused storage capacities not only reduces costs but also promotes a more sustainable and efficient use of digital resources.

Sustainability: In today’s digital age, sustainability is a growing concern. The energy consumption of data centres, the backbone of traditional cloud storage services, significantly contributes to global carbon emissions. HiveNet and hiveDisk address this by utilising the unused capacities of existing devices, reducing the need for additional data centres. This approach makes cloud storage more sustainable and aligns with the global push towards an environmentally friendly digital ecosystem.

Security and accessibility: HiveDisk addresses security and accessibility, two critical aspects of cloud storage, through its unique data storage approach. By encrypting and distributing data across multiple devices, hiveDisk ensures data is secure and always accessible. Even in the event of a device failure, the distributed nature of hiveDisk’s storage system allows retrieval from other devices in the network—a significant advancement in cloud storage.

Economic impact: By offering a cost-effective cloud storage solution, the Hive platform makes digital storage accessible to a broader user base. Small businesses, startups, and individuals, previously hindered by high costs, can now leverage the distributed cloud at a fraction of the price. The distributed nature of the platform allows users to contribute idle storage from their devices, offsetting monthly plans and democratising cloud storage. This democratisation has the potential to drive innovation and economic growth.

As the generation and storage of digital data continue to increase, the need for efficient and secure cloud storage solutions will grow. In this evolving landscape, Hive leads the way, shaping the future of cloud storage and redefining digital experiences.

Reflecting on Roy Amara’s quote, it is evident that the impact of technologies like hiveNet and hiveDisk on cloud storage may be underestimated now, but their long-term effects will likely be profound. As the boundaries of what is possible with cloud storage are pushed, Hive is not just storing data; it is shaping the future.

Raj Pareek

By Raj Pareek

Management Executive with Crescon Projects.

feedbackvnd@cybermedia.co.in