Vodafone Idea launches 5G services in Mysuru today

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of its 5G services in Mysuru, commencing today, Friday 11 July 2025. Mysuru becomes the second city in Karnataka to receive Vi’s 5G network, following the rollout in Bengaluru last month. In a statement issued on Thursday, 10 July, Vi confirmed that this expansion is part of its phased 5G deployment across multiple cities, focusing on its 17 priority circles where it has acquired 5G spectrum.

As part of its broader strategy to extend 5G connectivity across India, Vi has already introduced 5G services in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Patna. Mysuru users with 5G-enabled smartphones can now access Vi’s 5G network, with unlimited 5G data currently being offered as a promotional benefit on plans starting from Rs 299 per month. Subscribers can expect significantly enhanced experiences in areas such as high-speed downloads, cloud-based applications, online gaming, video conferencing, and HD video streaming.

Commenting on the Mysuru launch, Anand Dani, Business Head – Karnataka, Vodafone Idea, said,“We are delighted to bring the future of connectivity to the City of Palaces with the launch of Vi 5G in Mysuru, shortly after our Bengaluru debut. Our aim is to offer users more choice and a superior experience through next-generation 5G services, complementing our robust 4G offerings. With the growing demand for faster connectivity and increasing adoption of 5G devices, we remain committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint across Karnataka.”

Vi and Samsung partnership

To deliver a high-quality 5G experience, Vi has partnered with Samsung to install state-of-the-art, energy-efficient infrastructure in Mysuru. Additionally, the company has deployed AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) that automatically optimise network performance."By successfully integrating high-transmit power, multi-technology support, energy-efficient, small form-factor radios, Vi has introduced green solutions to ensure a seamless 5G experience for users in Mysuru," the company said in its statement.

Alongside the 5G rollout, Vi has significantly strengthened its 4G network across Karnataka to enhance coverage, boost data speeds, and improve overall user experience. Efforts include deploying 900 MHz spectrum at over 3,000 sites for improved indoor coverage, quadrupling capacity on the 2100 MHz band at more than 1,900 sites, and adding new 2100 MHz spectrum at over 1,600 locations.

Moreover, Vi has expanded its 1800 MHz capacity across 4,400 sites, enhancing its ability to manage growing data traffic and extend reach. These upgrades have resulted in a 41% increase in overall network capacity in Karnataka, achieved over a 14-month period from March 2024 to May 2025.