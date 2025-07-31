Vodafone Idea launches 5G services in eight new cities across India

Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the rollout of its 5G services starting Thursday, 31 July 2025, in eight new cities. The latest deployment includes four cities in Gujarat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara; two cities in Kerala, Malappuram and Kozhikode; and two cities in Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nashik.

This expansion is part of Vi’s broader 5G rollout across 23 locations within its 17 priority circles, where the company has acquired 5G spectrum. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Vi confirmed that these eight cities went live today with Vi 5G. Prior to this launch, Vi had introduced 5G services in nine cities: Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Sonipat, and Patna.

Commenting on the Kerala launch, George Mathew V, Business Head, Kerala, Vodafone Idea, said,'We are thrilled to bring the future of connectivity to two key cities in North Kerala with the launch of Vi 5G in Malappuram and Kozhikode. Alongside our robust 4G offerings, our next-generation 5G services aim to provide users with greater choice and an enhanced digital experience. With the growing demand for 5G smartphones, we are committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint across Kerala.”

Vi 5G services are now available to customers in the newly launched cities, provided they have 5G-compatible devices. As part of a promotional offer, Vi is offering unlimited 5G data on plans starting from Rs 299 per month. Users can enjoy faster downloads, real-time cloud access, online gaming, video conferencing, and high-definition streaming.

To support this rollout, Vi has partnered with Ericsson to deploy advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Kerala. The company has also implemented AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) to automatically optimise network performance. In Gujarat, Vi has additionally collaborated with Nokia to introduce similar infrastructure.

Speaking on the launch in Maharashtra, Rohit Tandon, Operations Director, Vodafone Idea, stated,“As we launch Vi 5G in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nashik, we are excited to bring next-generation connectivity to two more major cities in Maharashtra. We are committed to enhancing user experience through expanded 5G services, in line with the rising demand for 5G-enabled devices.”

Naveen Singhvi, Business Head, Gujarat, Vodafone Idea, added,“We are delighted to roll out Vi 5G in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara,four of Gujarat’s most important cities. Alongside our strong 4G network, Vi 5G will give customers enhanced connectivity and a superior digital experience. Our focus remains on steadily expanding 5G coverage across Gujarat in response to increasing consumer adoption.”