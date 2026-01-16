VIAVI enhances XEdge for private 4G, 5G and Wi-Fi networks

VIAVI Solutions has announced enhancements to its XEdge cloud-based edge monitoring and assurance platform, introducing new sensors aimed at improving data collection for private 4G, 5G and Wi-Fi networks.

XEdge is designed to provide continuous visibility into device connectivity and network performance at the edge. The platform combines unattended edge sensors with centralised cloud dashboards and automated analytics. With the latest updates, XEdge now supports multiple sensor types, enabling organisations to scale deployments based on monitoring requirements, site density and operational constraints.

The updated portfolio includes XEdge v2, the latest version of the original XEdge sensor. This portable, multi-carrier unit supports up to four cellular modems and is intended for higher-capacity data collection. It can be used for continuous monitoring as well as walk and drive testing in complex private network environments.

Also included is XEdge Lite, a compact sensor designed for fixed installation in dense or distributed locations. Supporting a single cellular modem, it is intended for targeted, always-on monitoring across private networks. XEdge Lite is available in a standard form factor as well as in an enclosure suitable for harsh indoor and outdoor conditions, including deployments rated up to IP67.

VIAVI said the XEdge portfolio will continue to expand to support mobile, on-demand data collection using compatible devices. This is expected to extend visibility into real-world user experience and localised network conditions. All sensors are managed through the XEdge Controller and support the same testing scenarios.

Commenting on the update, Yann Rouveyre, General Manager for Mission Critical and Railway Solutions at VIAVI, said the expanded portfolio provides additional options for collecting edge data while maintaining a centralised software-driven approach. He added that the platform is intended to provide consistent visibility into private network performance across environments such as campuses, factories, transport hubs and remote or secure sites.

XEdge is designed to operate as an unattended system, requiring minimal day-to-day management and no specialised network expertise. The platform supports remote control, automated 24/7 monitoring, customisable reporting and multi-site scalability. According to the company, it is aimed at enterprises, system integrators and private network operators seeking ongoing insight into edge performance and service-level compliance.