Vi rolls out 5G services in Nagpur, strengthens expansion across Maharashtra

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced the launch of its 5G services in Nagpur. Starting today, Vi users in the city with compatible 5G smartphones can begin accessing the network. As part of a promotional offer, the company is providing unlimited 5G data on recharge plans starting at Rs 299.

The new service promises enhanced cloud access, low-latency gaming, high-definition streaming, and significantly faster download speeds.

"This expansion is part of Vi's planned 5G rollout across 23 cities, with Pune, Nashik and Aurangabad next on the map. These deployments form part of the broader rollout underway across Vi’s 17 priority circles, where the company has secured 5G spectrum," Vi stated in a press release on 14 July 2025.

Rohit Tandon, Operations Director at Vodafone Idea, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to bringing next-generation connectivity to Nagpur.“We’re excited to bring the future of connectivity to Orange City with the launch of Vi 5G. Our goal is to offer customers greater choice and a superior experience with our next-gen 5G services, while continuing to strengthen our robust 4G offerings. In line with growing demand and the increasing adoption of 5G handsets, we’re focused on systematically expanding our 5G footprint across Maharashtra,” he said.

To support this rollout, Vi has partnered with Ericsson to implement energy-efficient infrastructure, aiming to deliver a high-quality 5G experience. The company is also deploying AI-powered Self-Organising Network (SON) technology to optimise real-time network performance.

In addition to its 5G launch, Vi has made significant enhancements to its 4G network across the Maharashtra and Goa circles. This includes increasing capacity on over 6,700 sites using the 2100 MHz spectrum, and deploying 900 MHz spectrum on more than 7,250 sites to improve indoor coverage. To further boost connectivity, over 2,000 new sites have been added across 2,200 towns.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) Independent Drive Test (IDT) Report for May 2025, Vi recorded a 4G download speed of 54.57 Mbps in Chennai, outperforming both Jio and Airtel. The testing, conducted in high-traffic hotspot areas, provided key insights into network performance under real-world conditions.

In Ayodhya, Vi achieved a 4G download speed of 58.37 Mbps, trailing Jio’s 58.56 Mbps by just 0.19 Mbps, placing both operators nearly on par in terms of user experience. Vi also led the city in 4G upload speeds, registering 17.38 Mbps, the highest among all competitors.

These performance figures are encouraging for Vodafone Idea, which has been navigating financial and operational challenges amid the telecom sector’s rapid transition to 5G. While rivals have focused heavily on expanding their 5G footprint, Vi appears to be pursuing a dual strategy, strengthening its 4G infrastructure in key markets while methodically rolling out 5G services to retain and grow its customer base.