Vi launches 5G services in Kolkata

Telecom operator Vi has announced the launch of its 5G services in Kolkata, commencing tomorrow. Following the recent rollout in Siliguri, Kolkata becomes the second city in West Bengal to receive access to Vi’s 5G network. The launch forms part of the company's phased 5G deployment strategy across several cities within its 17 priority telecom circles, where it has acquired 5G spectrum.

Previously, Vi introduced 5G services in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Chandigarh, Patna, Jaipur, Sonipat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Meerut, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Visakhapatnam, Tirumala, Madurai, Agra, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Indore, and Siliguri.

From the launch date, Vi users in Kolkata with compatible 5G devices will be able to access the network. As part of an introductory offering, users on plans starting at Rs 299 will receive unlimited 5G data. Services supported include high-definition video streaming, online gaming, video conferencing, faster file downloads, and real-time access to cloud-based applications.

In a statement, Sovan Mukherjee, Business Head, Kolkata and Rest of Bengal, Vodafone Idea, said, “With the launch of Vi 5G in Kolkata, we aim to expand network capabilities for users in the region. Our goal is to extend 5G coverage in line with growing demand and the increasing adoption of 5G devices.”

To support the 5G deployment in Kolkata, Vi has partnered with Nokia to install advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure. The company has also implemented AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) to help optimise network performance dynamically.

Alongside the 5G rollout, Vi has undertaken significant 4G network upgrades across Kolkata and the Rest of Bengal circles. These enhancements aim to improve coverage, increase data speeds, and ensure more consistent connectivity. To bolster indoor coverage, Vi has deployed 900 MHz spectrum on over 2,400 sites in Kolkata and 5,400 sites in the Rest of Bengal. Additionally, more than 850 new sites have been installed across the region.

According to the operator, these network enhancements, implemented between April 2024 and June 2025, have resulted in a 16% increase in network capacity in Kolkata and 15% in the Rest of Bengal, contributing to improved service quality in both urban and rural areas.