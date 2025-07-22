Vi expands 5G network to Jaipur as part of nationwide rollout

Telecom operator Vi has announced the launch of its 5G services in Jaipur, effective from tomorrow. This development is part of the company’s phased 5G rollout across 23 cities, covering its 17 priority circles where it has acquired 5G spectrum.

Advertisment

Previously, Vi introduced 5G services in major urban centres such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chandigarh, Patna, and Nagpur. The company continues to expand its 5G network to reach a wider customer base across India.

Vi customers in Jaipur with compatible 5G devices will be able to access the new network from tomorrow. As part of an introductory offer, Vi is offering unlimited 5G data on plans starting at Rs 299. Users can expect improved performance for activities such as HD video streaming, online gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time access to cloud services.

To support a high-quality 5G experience in Jaipur, Vi has partnered with Ericsson to deploy advanced and energy-efficient infrastructure. The company has also implemented AI-powered Self-Organising Network (SON) technology to optimise network performance automatically.

Advertisment

Shailendra Singh, Operations Director at Vodafone Idea, commented,“As we launch Vi 5G in Jaipur, we are pleased to extend next-generation connectivity to the Pink City. With the combination of our 5G and upgraded 4G network, we aim to offer users more choice and an improved overall experience. Our focus remains on expanding our 5G footprint in line with demand and the increasing adoption of 5G devices.”

Following its Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) last year, Vi has also undertaken substantial upgrades to its 4G network in Rajasthan. This includes deploying 900 MHz spectrum at over 2,700 sites to improve indoor coverage, increasing capacity on more than 2,000 sites using 2100 MHz spectrum, and adding 2100 MHz spectrum to over 2,500 additional sites. These enhancements are aimed at delivering more reliable connectivity and better performance in both urban and rural areas.

Vi has reiterated its commitment to developing a future-ready network infrastructure to support the evolving digital needs of consumers and businesses alike.