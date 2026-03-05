Vi expands 5G network to Golden Temple in Amritsar

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched its 5G services at the Golden Temple, expanding its 5G coverage in the state of Punjab. The rollout is intended to support high-speed mobile connectivity in an area that receives more than 150,000 visitors each day.

The Golden Temple, one of the most visited religious sites in the world and home to the largest community kitchen, known as Langar, experiences heavy footfall throughout the day. This results in significant demand for mobile data within a concentrated area.

To manage the high volume of network traffic, Vi has deployed additional network infrastructure and introduced dedicated 5G coverage within and around the temple complex. The network upgrades are aimed at improving connectivity stability during peak visiting hours.

According to the operator, the network expansion is designed to provide improved mobile broadband speeds, lower latency and more consistent connectivity for visitors and devotees accessing digital services in the area.

Vi’s 5G services are already available in several locations across Punjab, including Chandigarh, Mohali, Kharar and Zirakpur. The operator said it is continuing to expand its 5G network across other parts of the state as part of its ongoing rollout plans.

Rahul Joshi, Circle Business Head for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir at Vodafone Idea, said the deployment at the Golden Temple forms part of the company’s broader efforts to expand 5G connectivity in key public locations while continuing its network rollout across the region.