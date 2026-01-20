Vi completes statewide 5G rollout across all districts of Kerala

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has expanded its 5G services to all 14 districts of Kerala, making the network available statewide. The rollout extends coverage beyond major cities to include smaller towns and emerging urban centres across the state.

The expansion follows Vi’s initial 5G launches in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Malappuram. Over recent months, the operator has scaled its network footprint as part of its broader effort to strengthen services in Kerala. According to the company, this has involved increasing network density and capacity to support lower latency and higher data speeds across both urban and rural areas.

With the latest phase of deployment, Vi 5G is now live in key locations across all districts, including Alappuzha, Kannur, Kalamassery, Kasaragod, Kalpetta, Kochi, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Manjeri–Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Tirur, Thrissur, Thodupuzha, Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad. The operator stated that coverage currently spans major towns, commercial centres, educational hubs, tourism corridors and densely populated residential areas, with further expansion planned in the coming months.

Vi has also introduced entry-level 5G data packs for users in Kerala, with prices starting at Rs.299 as part of an introductory offer.

Commenting on the rollout, George Mathew V., Cluster Business Head – Kerala at Vodafone Idea, said the company had accelerated 5G deployments across the state in the second half of 2025. He added that the network expansion uses energy-efficient infrastructure and AI-driven self-organising network technologies to optimise performance and maintain service reliability.

Alongside its 5G rollout, Vi has continued to strengthen its 4G network in Kerala. Between September 2024 and September 2025, the company deployed more than 3,500 new 4G sites across the 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz and 2,100 MHz spectrum bands. These additions were aimed at improving coverage and data speeds, particularly for indoor connectivity. Vi said further site deployments are planned to increase network capacity and bandwidth across both urban and rural areas of the state.