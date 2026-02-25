TextNow integrates Mavenir cloud-native core

TextNow and Mavenir have announced the integration of Mavenir’s cloud-native mobile business support systems (BSS) and core network platform into TextNow’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) infrastructure.

The cloud-native BSS and core solution is intended to support faster user onboarding, the introduction of differentiated service tiers and the continued expansion of TextNow’s advertising-supported wireless model. The integration provides additional capabilities for TextNow’s more than eight million active users, including tools to manage sponsorship partnerships, establish roaming arrangements and provision users with independent SIM profiles.

Tristan Huntington, Senior Vice President, Partnerships and Innovation at TextNow, said the partnership is aimed at strengthening the company’s control over customer experience and accelerating the rollout of new features across its nationwide 5G service.

Mavenir’s modular, cloud-native platform is designed to support different MVNO operating models, including sub-brands, mobility extensions to existing services and standalone challenger brands. According to Sandeep Singh, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Business Solutions at Mavenir, flexibility and scalability at the platform level are essential for operators seeking to differentiate their offerings in a competitive MVNO market.

The platform is designed to support both ‘thin’ and ‘thick’ MVNO models. For thin MVNOs, it provides BSS capabilities intended to enable service personalisation and bundled offerings. For thick MVNOs, it offers greater network-level control, including quality-of-service segmentation, standalone 5G monetisation and IoT traffic management.