Tata Elxsi and Druid collaborate on private 5G network testing

Tata Elxsi has announced a partnership with Druid Software, a company specialising in cellular network technology. The collaboration aims to combine the organisations’ respective capabilities in 5G networks and provide enterprises with an integrated environment for developing and testing private network solutions through Tata Elxsi’s xG-Force Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) platform.

Druid’s Raemis private cellular core is based on open 3GPP standards and brings 4G and 5G core network functions together within a single solution, offering a straightforward path for customers transitioning from 4G to 5G. The platform also supports mission-critical services, including VoLTE, VoNR and advanced multimedia applications, through its integrated IMS architecture.

Through the xG-Force lab, enterprises and communications service providers will be able to test, validate and deploy combined 4G/5G solutions at scale. The facility is intended to support a range of industry use cases, including manufacturing, logistics, utilities, healthcare, transport and smart campus environments, with the aim of ensuring performance, reliability and security before live deployment.

Tata Elxsi plans to integrate 5G applications developed through xG-Force with its existing platforms, including Neuron for autonomous networks, TETHER for connected vehicle systems, TEngage for digital health and TEDAx for data engineering. These integrations are expected to support work in AI, communications technologies and other advanced applications.

At the core of the joint solution is Druid’s Raemi platform, which can operate as a fully standalone 4G/5G network in locations requiring secure and high-quality private wireless coverage. With its built-in IMS layer, the platform supports voice services and can be connected to mission-critical communications systems through standard interfaces. It also offers centralised control and options for flexible deployment.

Together, the companies aim to support use cases across Industry 4.0, including automotive systems, healthcare, IoT deployments, augmented and virtual reality, digital twins and mission-critical communications, with defined Quality-of-Service requirements.

Priya S Kumar, Head of Media & Communications at Tata Elxsi, stated that the LaaS model provides enterprises with a means to test and validate network capabilities before rollout. Sumit Gehani, Vice President of Sales at Druid Software, noted that combining Druid’s multigenerational core platform with Tata Elxsi’s testing environment is intended to support organisations developing advanced connectivity solutions.