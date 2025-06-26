Strategic alliance brings private 5G to key UK Ports and manufacturing hubs

Verizon Business, Thames Freeport, and Nokia have today announced a strategic partnership to deploy Verizon Private 5G Networks across key logistics, manufacturing, and innovation sites along the River Thames Estuary. These deployments will form the technological backbone of a multi-year, multi-billion-pound operational transformation aimed at revitalising one of the UK’s most vital maritime logistics corridors.

The rollout of Verizon’s Private 5G Networks will provide scalable, long-term connectivity to support the deployment of advanced data solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure. These technologies are set to fundamentally transform port and manufacturing operations throughout the region.

In addition to driving operational efficiencies, the new networks will bolster the local economy through job creation, skills training, and support for research and development. Thames Freeport has already generated 1,400 jobs and aims to create 5,000 by 2030, with a strong focus on high-skilled training for local communities.

Private 5G Deployments at Thames Freeport

Verizon’s Private 5G Networks will enable AI-driven analytics, predictive maintenance, process automation, autonomous vehicle operations, safety monitoring, and real-time logistics orchestration. Nokia will serve as the exclusive provider of hardware and software, integrating its Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) platforms.

Deployments will include:

DP World London Gateway and DP World Logistics Park

The UK’s largest and most integrated deep-sea container port and logistics hub, with an annual capacity of over three million units. The site also features a rail terminal offering 20 daily services and a high-tech logistics centre spanning 9.25 million square feet.

Port of Tilbury

The largest of the Thames Freeport’s mixed-use ports, handling 16 million tonnes of cargo annually across 31 active terminals. Operated by Forth Ports, it serves key sectors including construction, automotive, and food & drink.

Ford Dagenham

London’s largest manufacturing facility, strategically positioned near regional supply chains and key markets, helping streamline production and distribution operations.

Jennifer Artley, SVP, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business said,“Our partnership with Thames Freeport and Nokia demonstrates the true potential of private 5G at scale. Thames Freeport is becoming one of Europe’s most technologically advanced commercial corridors, enabling innovation and economic revitalisation across the entire region. This is about more than operational improvements,it’s about unlocking new revenue streams, enabling community development, and attracting future investment.”

Martin Whiteley, CEO, Thames Freeport stressed,“A high-performance, flexible connectivity platform is essential to our long-term vision. Our investment in private 5G isn’t just a network upgrade,it’s the foundation of a transformational shift. We’re supporting everything from tenant operations and shareholder returns to innovation leadership, sustainable energy models, and community advancement. Through our collaboration with Verizon Business and Nokia, we are deploying the technology needed to place our region at the forefront of digital infrastructure and economic growth.”

David de Lancellotti, VP, Enterprise Campus Edge Sales, Nokia, commented, “Private wireless and industrial edge technologies are central to digital transformation at scale. The Thames Freeport deployment is one of the most significant private 5G rollouts in any European port to date. Using Nokia’s DAC platform, this network will enable advanced use cases such as AI analytics, predictive maintenance, automation, autonomous transport, and real-time logistics. Together with Verizon Business, we are proud to provide the infrastructure driving sustainable growth and long-term regional prosperity.”

Driving Growth Through Digital Infrastructure

Thames Freeport’s mission is centred on economic regeneration, innovation, energy transition, job creation, and enhancing quality of life. Verizon’s Private 5G Networks will help enable these objectives through a future-ready digital foundation.

Key initiatives include the integration of AI, edge computing, and IoT technologies at industrial sites, allowing stakeholders to collaborate on smart applications. For example, IoT-enabled autonomous yard tractors and quay cranes can enhance routing and cargo handling, while AI and edge computing can monitor emissions, air and water quality, and noise levels, supporting more efficient, sustainable operations.

The management of the Private 5G infrastructure will be overseen by Thames Freeport and its tenant shareholder organisations. This governance model ensures fit-for-purpose connectivity that aligns with site-specific needs while maintaining operational autonomy and data integrity.