Sateliot opens Europe’s first 5G satellite development centre

Sateliot, a telecommunications operator specialising in 5G IoT satellite connectivity, has opened the first European 5G Satellite Development Centre in Barcelona. The facility marks the start of the company’s industrial phase and contributes to Europe’s efforts to strengthen technological capability and autonomy in 5G IoT communications from space. The project has created more than 50 highly skilled positions, doubling the company’s workforce over the past year.

Located at Sateliot’s new headquarters in central Barcelona, the centre is the first in Europe dedicated to the design, development, and verification of 5G satellites under the common 3GPP standards used by mobile network operators. Its establishment represents an important economic and technological investment for Catalonia and Spain, positioning the region as a significant hub for Europe’s emerging New Space sector.

This support highlights the project’s strategic role in advancing Europe’s technological independence in areas such as security, defence, and communications. In October 2025, Sateliot demonstrated the world’s first direct 5G IoT connection from space using standard IoT devices, marking a technical milestone for the sector.

Next-generation satellite development

The new centre includes a 100 m² clean room, a mission control room, and a laboratory. It will host the design and development of Sateliot’s next generation of satellites, known as Tritó, named after the Montseny newt, an amphibian species native to Catalonia. The name reflects the project’s local origin and design.

Each satellite, measuring nearly four metres in length and weighing around 150 kilograms, represents a major step forward in performance and capability, with enhanced payload power. These satellites will extend connectivity beyond IoT devices to include mobile data, voice, and video services. They will also have dual-use functionality, allowing deployment for civil protection, security, and defence applications.

Investment and future plans

Sateliot’s principal shareholders include the Government of Spain (through Sepides and the Spanish Technological Transformation Society, SETT), Indra, Cellnex, Global Portfolio Investments, and Hyperion Fund. The shareholder group supports the company’s management strategy and growth plans.

The business plan projects revenue of approximately 1 billion euros by 2030. Commercial operations are scheduled to begin in 2026, with an initial focus on 500 clients and expansion through partnerships with mobile network operators offering satellite roaming. To date, Sateliot has launched six satellites, the latest four in August 2024, and plans to launch a further five in 2026.

According to Sateliot CEO Jaume Sanpera, the opening of the centre marks the start of a new phase for the company and for Europe’s role in 5G satellite connectivity, aligning development with international 3GPP standards and enabling real-time communication across land, sea, and remote regions.