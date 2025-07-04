Sateliot advances 5G satellite network with support from Alén Space

Sateliot has advanced its satellite constellation programme by commissioning Spanish company Alén Space to manufacture its next five satellites. These will join its low-Earth orbit (LEO) network and are scheduled for launch in 2026. The development supports Sateliot’s role as a dual-use (civilian and defence) 5G satellite connectivity provider and aligns with Europe’s broader objectives for strategic space autonomy.

This step is part of Sateliot’s roadmap to deploy a constellation of over 100 satellites, all developed in Barcelona and validated by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), the global body for mobile telecommunications standards. The initiative aims to ensure secure, interoperable global coverage.

The new satellites, to be produced at Alén Space’s facilities in Nigrán (Spain), will feature significant technical upgrades compared to earlier models. These enhancements are expected to deliver improved performance and increased payload capacity.

Designed to support advanced communications, the satellites will serve both civilian applications and critical operations, including defence, territorial surveillance, and emergency response. The architecture reinforces Sateliot’s strategic position within the European space sector.

The collaboration between Sateliot and Alén Space builds on their previous work together on the first four commercial satellites in the constellation, which were successfully launched in August 2024 aboard a SpaceX rocket.

Sateliot has secured contractual commitments valued at approximately 270 million Euros from more than 400 clients in 50 countries. Based on this, the company forecasts revenue of 1 billion Euros by 2030, positioning itself as a European provider of global 5G satellite connectivity.

“This project demonstrates our capacity to develop critical infrastructure domestically,” said Jaume Sanpera, CEO of Sateliot. “We have created open, interoperable technology in Spain that not only addresses global connectivity challenges but also contributes to European technological sovereignty.”

Guillermo Lamelas, CEO of Alén Space, added: “We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Sateliot on this pioneering initiative. The agreement recognises the work carried out on the initial satellites and affirms our reliability as a manufacturer of small satellites.”