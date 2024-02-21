Sateliot achieved “HELLO WORLD” on NTN 5G, integrating with KSAT and AWS

Sateliot, which operates a Low-Earth Orbitn(LEO) 5G Internet of Things (IoT) satellite constellation acting as a seamless roaming extension of cellular networks, has achieved 5G service messaging connection via the Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) commercial network, KSATlite, together with Amazon

Web Services (AWS).

Advertisment

The collaboration between Sateliot and KSAT leverages the strengths of both entities to

create a synergistic approach to 5G IoT satellite connectivity. Sateliot's cutting-edge LEO

satellite constellation seamlessly integrates with KSAT's advanced ground network services,

creating a robust system that ensures reliability, scalability, and global coverage.

Using AWS, Sateliot has built a fully virtualized cloud-native 5G core for Narrowband

(NB)-IoT Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), providing flexible, low-cost, and hyper-scalable

narrowband solutions supporting Sateliot’s end-to-end service.

Sateliot has marked a significant milestone by establishing its first-ever 5G service

connection using KSAT's Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS) network. This achievement

was made possible by integrating Sateliot's NB-IoT NTN Core Network deployed using AWS

with the KSATlite multi-mission solution, which now functions as a 5G point-of-presence

(PoP).

Advertisment

In the context of Sateliot and KSAT's collaboration, the PoP represents a crucial juncture in

the seamless integration of ground and satellite services. Together, it showcases the versatility and adaptability of Sateliot’s technology, demonstrating that Sateliot does not need to deploy its own dedicated Ground Gateways for Satellite IoT backhaul to provide an end-to-end standard 5G NB-IoT NTN service globally. This provides Sateliot with flexibility in locating its ground stations and super scalability.

The achievement validates further agreements between Sateliot and several stakeholders to

improve millions of lives worldwide. During 2023, Sateliot closed agreements with hundreds

of IoT solution providers to bring standard 5G satellite connectivity to their industries,

revolutionizing and digitizing agriculture, livestock management, and maritime logistics,

among others.

Sateliot also counts with an end-to-end service validation with Telefonica and the novel and

patented Store and Forward technology. This is a particularly relevant feature for Sateliot's

delay-tolerant IoT services as it allows successful operations from day one, distinguishing

the company from other satellite constellations reliant on a continuous link.



Marco Guadalupi, CTO at Sateliot, highlights: "The successful integration of Sateliot's

service into KSATlite solution brings unprecedented infrastructure optimization with fast and

reliable data delivery. With KSAT, we reduce global service latency thanks to the strategic

locations of their ground stations near the poles, thus allowing us to maximize daily ground

contact passes."



John Heskett, CTO at KSAT, adds: “This is an exciting expansion of LEO satellite

applications, providing a fully compliant 3GPP NB-IoT NTN service. KSAT is proud to have

successfully integrated into Sateliot’s architecture, effectively serving as their feeder link

gateways and their 5G-POPs. We look forward to Sateliot’s continued success and seeing

this sector of the LEO satellite market grow!”