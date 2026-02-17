PLD space and Sateliot sign deal for 5G D2D satellite launch

PLD Space, an international space transportation company, and Sateliot, a 5G satellite telecommunications operator, have signed a commercial agreement for the launch of Sateliot’s first two high-capacity 5G direct-to-device (D2D) satellites. The contract covers the launch of two Tritó satellites, each weighing around 160 kilograms, and their deployment into low Earth orbit. The mission will be conducted on a dedicated MIURA 5 flight scheduled for 2027.

The agreement represents what the companies describe as the first fully private Spanish space mission, spanning manufacturing, launch, operations and commercialisation. It reflects broader developments within Spain’s space sector, with both companies contributing across different stages of the value chain.

Sateliot selected PLD Space on the basis of MIURA 5’s dedicated launch capability, which allows a mission tailored to a single customer rather than a rideshare arrangement. The companies state that this approach is intended to provide greater control over launch conditions and orbital parameters.

MIURA 5 is a two-stage reusable orbital launcher for small satellites, developed and operated by PLD Space. It is designed to provide customised launch services for small payloads.

Sateliot’s next-generation Tritó satellites are designed to increase capacity and payload performance. In addition to supporting IoT connectivity, they will enable direct-to-device communications for standard mobile units, offering data, voice and video services based on the 5G standard. The company says these capabilities are intended to support applications in areas such as security, civil protection and defence, particularly where terrestrial networks are unavailable.

Raúl Verdú, co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer of PLD Space, said the agreement marks a significant milestone for both companies and highlights collaboration within the Spanish and wider European space sector. He added that the company’s priority is to ensure the satellites are placed into the required orbit on schedule.

Jaume Sanpera, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sateliot, said the agreement aligns with the company’s focus on operational autonomy and European technological capability. He noted that the satellites are intended to provide connectivity in scenarios where terrestrial networks are disrupted or unavailable.

Sateliot, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Barcelona, develops 5G-compatible satellites designed to connect standard commercial NB-IoT devices from space. The company operates a 5G satellite centre in Europe and is building a low Earth orbit constellation based on 5G standards, aimed at integrating terrestrial and satellite networks to extend IoT connectivity to remote and underserved areas.