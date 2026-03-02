NTT DATA, Ericsson join hands to scale enterprise private 5G

NTT DATA and Ericsson have announced a multi-year strategic partnership aimed at supporting enterprise adoption of private 5G networks and enabling edge and physical AI use cases. The agreement is intended to help organisations integrate intelligence into operations across distributed environments.

The collaboration combines Ericsson’s private 5G and edge platforms with NTT DATA’s enterprise network services, wireless expertise, IT and OT security capabilities, and managed services. The companies plan to provide integrated solutions designed to support the deployment and management of private 5G networks at scale.

Under the partnership, NTT DATA will serve as a global system integration and managed services provider for Ericsson’s private 5G offerings. The companies intend to deliver managed services based on a consistent architecture and operational model across markets. They also plan to integrate NTT DATA’s edge AI capabilities with Ericsson’s enterprise edge platforms, enabling data processing and decision-making closer to where data is generated.

The collaboration will focus on developing repeatable use cases across sectors including manufacturing, mining, ports, airports, energy, transport and smart cities. These applications include automated inspection, predictive maintenance, remote operations and real-time monitoring in environments that require reliable, low-latency connectivity.

Industry analysts note that while private 5G can support AI deployment in operational settings, integration complexity remains a challenge for many organisations. Executives from both companies said the partnership is intended to address these operational and scalability issues by aligning connectivity, AI capabilities and managed services within a unified framework.

The companies plan to pursue a coordinated global approach to sales, deployment and support, with the aim of simplifying implementation for enterprise customers operating across multiple regions.