Nokia introduces 5G radio system for railway communications

Nokia has announced a new 5G radio system intended to support railway operators with high-capacity, high-performance connectivity. The system is part of the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS), which is expected to replace the current GSM-R (2G) standard over the next decade.

Advertisment

The solution includes Nokia’s Core Enterprise Solution for Railways and what the company describes as the first commercial 5G radio for the 1900 MHz (n101) band. FRMCS is based on 5G technology and is designed to enable cross-border communication, automation, and the use of new digital applications in rail transport.

In a statement released on Wednesday, 27 August 2025, Nokia referenced its past deployments of GSM-R systems in over 20 countries and noted its involvement in the development of FRMCS through collaboration with rail operators, governments, industry organisations, and standardisation bodies.

According to Nokia, the system will support functions such as real-time train control and monitoring, predictive maintenance, and integrated communications for data, voice, and video. It is also intended to support safety functions, energy efficiency measures, and passenger information systems.

Advertisment

The new system integrates Nokia’s Core Enterprise Solution for Railways with a 5G radio from its AirScale range operating in the 1900 MHz band. It is supported by Nokia’s existing IP, optical, and data centre networking products.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, stated that legacy systems are limited in terms of connectivity and data handling, and that the move to 5G is aligned with the broader shift towards digitalisation in rail operations. He added that the system is intended to support a gradual transition to FRMCS, while addressing requirements for operational efficiency and safety.

The company also stated that the new 5G radio is compatible with existing GSM-R systems to allow phased deployment. It uses a cloud-native 5G standalone core, designed to support modular and scalable deployments from regional to national levels.

Advertisment

The system will be tested as part of the EU-funded FP2-MORANE-2 project, which focuses on improving digital railway operations in Europe.