LG Innotek unveils first automotive 5G module with satellite link

LG Innotek has unveiled the world’s first automotive 5G communication module with satellite connectivity, enabling high-speed communication at any time and from virtually any location.

On 9 June 2019, LG Innotek (CEO Moon Hyuksoo, 011070) announced the successful development of the ‘Third-Generation Automotive 5G Communication Module’, the first of its kind to support satellite communication over 5G broadband (NR-NTN) with a bandwidth of approximately 30 MHz.

Designed for installation in vehicles, the module enables seamless data exchange with 5G-capable network infrastructure, including satellites and terrestrial base stations. It is a key component in the advancement of autonomous driving technology and Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

Historically, 5G satellite-connected modules operated on narrowband (NB-NTN) channels with limited bandwidths of around 0.2 MHz. These earlier versions were only suitable for low-data applications such as text messaging, offering transfer speeds of just a few hundred kilobits per second. Due to this restricted data capacity, they failed to meet the increasing demands of automakers for high-volume, real-time data transmission essential to autonomous driving.

In contrast, LG Innotek’s new third-generation module supports broadband 5G satellite communication (NR-NTN), maintaining satellite connectivity even outside the range of terrestrial base stations. This breakthrough enables the high-speed transmission and reception of large volumes of data over broadband networks from virtually any location.

The module draws on LG Innotek’s advanced vehicle communication technologies, honed since 2005. These include expertise in designing radio frequency (RF) circuits to minimise signal interference, developing high-efficiency antennas, and crafting software optimised for in-vehicle communication systems.

LG Innotek has established its leadership in the global automotive communication module market through the launch of several pioneering products, including the first-generation Vehicle 5G Communication Module, the second-generation 5G-V2X Communication Module, and an innovative Digital Key Solution.

The new module dramatically enhances the prospects for safer and more intelligent autonomous driving by enabling high-speed, high-volume communication at any time and in any place. It achieves data transmission speeds tens of megabits per second, hundreds of times faster than those of earlier 5G satellite modules, and reduces latency from several seconds to just a few hundred milliseconds, significantly improving real-time communication capabilities.

With this advanced module, vehicles can now send and receive vast quantities of data, including voice, audio, images, and video, at high speeds and without interruption. This is particularly vital in remote or disaster-stricken areas such as mountains, deserts, or regions where communication infrastructure has been compromised. In such scenarios, the module enables swift transmission of emergency alerts and vehicle status data, facilitating timely rescue operations and enhancing driver safety.

Furthermore, the module boosts autonomous driving accuracy and safety by allowing vehicles to transmit and receive precise location data and receive real-time updates, regardless of their location.

Another significant advantage is the module’s compliance with global standards, allowing for its integration into a wide range of vehicle models across various countries. It supports Release 17, the latest 5G specification from the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), which is the first global standard to extend 5G connectivity from terrestrial networks to non-terrestrial networks, such as satellites.

In order to boost its growth in the worldwide automotive communication module market, LG Innotek intends to start mass producing its "Third-generation 5G Communication Module" by the first quarter of 2026. It is aggressively marketing the product to Japanese and North American automakers.

Along with vehicle lighting, the vehicular communication module is a key business that will propel LG Innotek's automotive components segment, according to Byaeng kuk Yoo, head (senior vice president) of the company's vehicle Components Business Unit. We are dedicated to turning the development of vehicle communication modules into a business worth over 800 million US dollars by consistently introducing cutting-edge components that provide our clients unique value.