Jio nears 10 mn 5G FWA users, positions India as key player in global market

India’s largest telecom operator, Jio, is on track to reach 10 million (one crore) customers in the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market. The company’s FWA service is transforming both its own operations and the connectivity experience of millions of users across the country.

Advertisment

According to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Jio’s 5G FWA user base stood at 9.5 million at the end of September 2025. This figure includes two segments: 5G FWA customers and UBR (Ultra Broadband Router) users.

Within this total, Jio had 7.08 million 5G FWA subscribers, an increase of 0.32 million from 6.76 million the previous month. The UBR segment also grew, rising by 0.38 million to reach 2.48 million users, up from 2.09 million. Jio currently leads Airtel in this category; Airtel has 2.31 million 5G FWA subscribers in total. However, Airtel plans to launch 5G FWA services on its standalone (SA) 5G network soon, which could accelerate its expansion and strengthen competition in the market.

At its current rate of growth, Jio is expected to cross the 10 million milestone within a month. Collectively, the Indian telecom industry’s 5G FWA base has now surpassed 11 million, a significant achievement that underscores the growing importance of high-speed internet access nationwide.

Advertisment

Telecom operators continue to expand 5G FWA coverage into new regions, helping bridge the country’s connectivity gap. While fibre broadband remains the preferred option for users who have access to both technologies, owing to its stability and speed, FWA plays a crucial role in reaching areas where fibre deployment is challenging. This expansion is helping to make digital connectivity more inclusive and accessible across India.

Looking ahead, India is set to become the world leader in 5G FWA adoption. By 2030, global 5G FWA subscriptions are expected to more than triple to 150 million, according to a recent forecast by Omdia. Of these, India is projected to account for approximately 37 million subscriptions, nearly 40% of the global total, driven primarily by Reliance Jio’s rapid rollout and the use of AI and digital twin technologies.

Omdia’s report also identifies FWA as the fastest-growing broadband technology worldwide, with strong uptake in both India and the United States. The US market is expected to reach around 20 million subscriptions by 2030, supported by a diverse range of FWA offerings that continue to expand internet penetration.