Infinix to introduce HOT 60 5G+ with context-aware ‘one tap AI button’

Infinix is set to launch its upcoming smartphone, the HOT 60 5G+, featuring what it describes as a segment-first feature: the "One Tap AI Button". Scheduled for release in July, this addition introduces an adaptive, AI-powered tool aimed at simplifying everyday tasks and enhancing overall device interaction.

The One Tap AI Button acts as a customisable shortcut designed to streamline user interaction. It supports dual modes of activation,via double press or long press, and can be personalised for use with over 30 applications. Its primary purpose is to offer faster access to frequently used functions, whether for typing, gaming, or navigation. A long press launches ‘Folax’, Infinix’s built-in AI assistant, which offers contextual assistance by adapting to how the user engages with the device. This includes keeping relevant content visible, reducing distractions, and providing prompts tailored to the activity in progress.

For example, when reading a document, a single press of the button can trigger features such as AI Summarisation, Link Summarisation, or Document Q&A. On platforms like YouTube, the button can be configured to navigate directly to Shorts, Subscriptions, Search, or the Home feed. It also supports actions such as launching apps, activating the voice assistant, or providing personalised tools based on the content currently on-screen. The button learns from user behaviour over time, offering contextually relevant support without the need to manually navigate multiple apps.

By integrating this functionality at the hardware level, Infinix is aiming to embed AI support more deeply into the user experience. The feature is designed to appeal to a broad user base, including students, professionals, and gamers. It supports functions such as summarising articles, executing searches through gestures like ‘Circle to Search’, and offering content explanations, all without switching between applications. It can also be used for tasks such as converting meeting recordings into summaries, translating documents, setting alarms, making calls, checking directions, reading news, or opening commonly used apps. For gaming, it can manage storage and optimise performance in response to usage patterns.

With the HOT 60 5G+, Infinix introduces a form of AI-driven utility that aims to improve accessibility and functionality. While not unique to smartphones as a whole, the One Tap AI Button represents a notable development within its price range. Its integration of contextual awareness, user personalisation, and task automation reflects a growing trend in mobile technology: moving towards more intuitive and efficient user experiences.