India’s 5G network continues steady expansion in January 2026

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) reported that India added 2,875 new 5G base transceiver stations (BTS) in January 2026, taking the national total to 521,729 by the end of the month. This marked a steady expansion from 518,854 sites in December 2025, following earlier increases from 514,742 in November, 508,732 in October, and 504,588 in September.

State-wise 5G Deployment Trends

Uttar Pradesh remained the leading state in terms of overall 5G deployment, with 60,379 BTS by the end of January. It added 211 new sites during the month. Maharashtra recorded the highest monthly increase, adding 503 BTS to reach a total of 54,764, placing it second nationally.

Other large states also continued to expand their networks. Tamil Nadu reached 37,821 BTS, Gujarat 35,765, and Karnataka 34,515, with Karnataka adding 123 sites in January. Kerala also recorded notable growth, increasing by 121 BTS to 21,934, reflecting ongoing network densification in the state.

In contrast, Ladakh and Uttarakhand registered marginal declines in their BTS counts during the month, while Mizoram and Sikkim reported no change.

5G Deployment Update

According to Indus Towers, around 520,000 5G BTS had been installed nationwide by the end of the December 2025 quarter. As of 31 December 2025, the company managed 13,989 lean co-locations and 259,622 macro towers, with 421,822 macro co-locations across 22 telecom circles.

During its quarterly results call, Indus Towers’ management noted that although the pace of new 5G roll-outs has moderated, network densification has become the primary focus.

Similarly, Bharti Airtel reported that it installed 16,338 mobile broadband base stations and added 1,147 towers during the December 2025 quarter. Over the past nine months, the company strengthened its digital infrastructure by adding 5,457 towers and deploying approximately 30,000 kilometres of fibre.

These figures were disclosed in Airtel’s quarterly statement for the period ended 31 December 2025, released on 5 February 2026.

National 5G BTS Deployment

DoT data shows that total 5G BTS deployments increased from 518,854 in December 2025 to 521,729 in January 2026, reflecting a net addition of 2,875 sites. Growth was led by Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, and Rajasthan, while smaller and hilly states showed slower expansion.

The detailed state and Union Territory-wise deployment figures are based on data released by the Department of Telecommunications.