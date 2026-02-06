Subscribe

India’s 5G network continues steady expansion in January 2026

India’s 5G network added 2,875 sites in January 2026, showing steady infrastructure growth as operators focused on expanding coverage and capacity.

Voice&Data Bureau
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) reported that India added 2,875 new 5G base transceiver stations (BTS) in January 2026, taking the national total to 521,729 by the end of the month. This marked a steady expansion from 518,854 sites in December 2025, following earlier increases from 514,742 in November, 508,732 in October, and 504,588 in September.

State-wise 5G Deployment Trends

Uttar Pradesh remained the leading state in terms of overall 5G deployment, with 60,379 BTS by the end of January. It added 211 new sites during the month. Maharashtra recorded the highest monthly increase, adding 503 BTS to reach a total of 54,764, placing it second nationally.

Other large states also continued to expand their networks. Tamil Nadu reached 37,821 BTS, Gujarat 35,765, and Karnataka 34,515, with Karnataka adding 123 sites in January. Kerala also recorded notable growth, increasing by 121 BTS to 21,934, reflecting ongoing network densification in the state.

In contrast, Ladakh and Uttarakhand registered marginal declines in their BTS counts during the month, while Mizoram and Sikkim reported no change.

5G Deployment Update

According to Indus Towers, around 520,000 5G BTS had been installed nationwide by the end of the December 2025 quarter. As of 31 December 2025, the company managed 13,989 lean co-locations and 259,622 macro towers, with 421,822 macro co-locations across 22 telecom circles.

During its quarterly results call, Indus Towers’ management noted that although the pace of new 5G roll-outs has moderated, network densification has become the primary focus.

Similarly, Bharti Airtel reported that it installed 16,338 mobile broadband base stations and added 1,147 towers during the December 2025 quarter. Over the past nine months, the company strengthened its digital infrastructure by adding 5,457 towers and deploying approximately 30,000 kilometres of fibre.

These figures were disclosed in Airtel’s quarterly statement for the period ended 31 December 2025, released on 5 February 2026.

National 5G BTS Deployment

DoT data shows that total 5G BTS deployments increased from 518,854 in December 2025 to 521,729 in January 2026, reflecting a net addition of 2,875 sites. Growth was led by Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, and Rajasthan, while smaller and hilly states showed slower expansion.

The detailed state and Union Territory-wise deployment figures are based on data released by the Department of Telecommunications.

Sl. No
State/UT
BTS as on
31 December 202531 January 20265G BTS Additions in January 2026
1Andaman & Nicobar1381413
2Andhra Pradesh2067020831161
3Arunachal Pradesh7047106
4Assam100681011042
5Bihar2753527748213
6Chandigarh (UT)8098167
7Chhattisgarh7221728261
8UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu4384457
9Delhi135581358527
10Goa107710869
10Gujarat3541335765352
12Haryana188511892372
13Himachal Pradesh4582461735
14Jammu & Kashmir (UT)7805782621
15Jharkhand105191058465
16Karnataka3439234515123
17Kerala2181321934121
18Laddakh302300-2
Lakshadweep (UT)484
19Madhya Pradesh2218222307125
20Maharashtra5426154764503
21Manipur134913567
22Meghalaya8928953
23Mizoram5085080
24Nagaland8208211
25Odisha143611443574
26Puducherry (UT)6486535
27Punjab178381787234
28Rajasthan3103431228194
29Sikkim3553550
30Tamil Nadu377353782186
31Telangana1956319674111
32Tripura139714014
33Uttar Pradesh6016860379211
34Uttarakhand60536039-14
35West Bengal3379133941150
Grand Total5188545217292875

Table Credit: DoT