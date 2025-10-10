India unveils indigenous 5G innovation at IMC 2025

India marked a significant milestone at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, held at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, with the launch of the country’s first indigenously developed 64T64R Massive MIMO 5G radio. Tejas Networks introduced the device, named Ojas64, which has garnered considerable attention not only within the Indian telecommunications industry but also on the international stage.

This advanced technology reflects the strategic vision of "Design in India, Solve in India, Scale in India." Below, we take a closer look at Ojas64 and examine its potential impact on India's technological development.

What is Ojas64, and why is it significant?

Ojas64 is a fully Indian-designed and manufactured 5G radio system capable of delivering data speeds of up to 10 Gbps. Compared to similar equipment from international providers such as Huawei, it is estimated to be 30 to 40 per cent more cost-effective. Additionally, it offers up to 25 per cent energy savings, thanks to the integration of AI-powered beamforming technology.

One of the most notable features of Ojas64 is its forward compatibility, it is designed to be upgradeable for future 6G networks. This ensures the equipment will remain relevant as mobile networks evolve, offering long-term value to telecom operators.

The state-owned telecom operator BSNL has announced plans to deploy the Ojas64 system at over 100,000 sites across India, with a particular focus on enhancing 5G connectivity in rural and underserved regions.

Strategic partnership with Japan: USD 500 million MoU

During the event, Tejas Networks also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) valued at USD 500 million with Japan’s NEC Corporation. This collaboration aims to co-develop prototype technologies for 6G and promote the export of Indian 5G solutions to ASEAN countries.

The partnership represents a significant step towards establishing India as a key contributor to the global telecommunications ecosystem, both as an innovation hub and an export partner.

A glimpse into India’s digital future

Speaking at IMC 2025, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia described Ojas64 as embodying “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision in silicon,” underscoring its symbolic importance in India's digital transformation.

This year’s IMC has drawn participation from over 400 exhibitors representing more than 150 countries, showcasing more than 1,600 technological products and use cases. These span diverse areas including satellite communications (satcom), 6G technologies, artificial intelligence for fraud detection, and disaster response systems.

The launch of Ojas64, coupled with international collaborations and extensive innovation on display at IMC 2025, positions India as an emerging leader in the next generation of digital infrastructure.