India supercharges 5G future with 100 high-tech labs

To advance research, innovation, and capacity building in next-generation communication technologies, the government has established 100 dedicated 5G laboratories within academic institutions across the country. This initiative aims to cultivate an academic and start-up ecosystem that is well-positioned for the transition to 6G.

According to data presented to the Lok Sabha by the Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, 5G services are now available in 99.9% of Indian districts.

Telecom Service Providers have rolled out 5G networks across every State and Union Territory. As of 31 October 2025, the country has 5.08 lakh 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs), supporting faster connectivity for sectors such as remote education, telemedicine, and precision agriculture.

The Minister highlighted several government measures designed to accelerate the adoption of 5G. These include financial reforms related to Adjusted Gross Revenue, bank guarantees, and interest rates; the removal of Spectrum Usage Charges for spectrum acquired in the 2022 auction and thereafter; and the conduct of the 2022 spectrum auction for 5G services.

Procedures for SACFA clearance have also been simplified, while approvals for telecom infrastructure have been streamlined through the GatiShakti Sanchar portal and updated Right of Way regulations. Time-bound permissions have been introduced for installing small cells and laying telecom cables on street furniture.

The newly established 5G laboratories are expected to drive the development of socio-economic use cases and enhance research and training in advanced communication technologies, including future 6G systems.