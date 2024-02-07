"India Leads 5G Era: 159 Million Subscribers Achieved"- BofA report

India has firmly established itself as a key player in 5G adoption, surpassing a notable milestone of 159 million subscribers, according to industry estimates.
The report indicates the possibility of a single tariff increase in the latter part of 2024. It forecasts that Medium-term Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) is expected to reach Rs 250, with a projected increase to Rs 300 within five to seven years.
Bharti Airtel recorded an ARPU of Rs 203 in the second quarter of FY24, while Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea reported ARPU figures of Rs 181.7 and Rs 142 respectively during the same period.
Three months ago, India celebrated reaching 100 million 5G subscribers, highlighting the remarkable pace of adoption.
This rapid expansion reinforces India's position among the top three countries globally in terms of 5G user base, highlighting its dedication to technological progress and digital evolution.
Leading telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are rapidly expanding their 5G infrastructure, reaching major cities and towns across India. This acceleration in rollout is attributed to government initiatives like the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" program, aimed at promoting local manufacturing and deployment of 5G equipment.
The introduction of budget-friendly 5G data plans and the growing market of economical 5G smartphones has democratized access to the technology, reaching a broader spectrum of consumers. This development holds particular significance in a nation with varying income brackets, encouraging inclusive engagement in the 5G evolution.
Users are gravitating towards the enhanced features offered by 5G, encompassing notably higher speeds, reduced latency, and expanded network capabilities. These advancements facilitate uninterrupted streaming, quicker downloads, latency-free gaming, and an overall enriched online experience.
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, emphasized that India's adoption of 5G goes beyond mere speed enhancement; it aims to revolutionize both lives and livelihoods. He reaffirmed the government's dedication to narrowing the digital gap and fostering inclusive progress through the potential of 5G technology.
With rapid growth comes the imperative to address existing challenges and seize emerging opportunities:
In terms of challenges, expanding infrastructure presents a paramount task, requiring significant investments, innovative solutions, and collaborative efforts between governmental bodies, businesses, and local populations. Bridging the urban-rural digital divide and reaching remote areas necessitates substantial resources and strategic planning.
Affordability remains a critical concern despite notable progress. Making 5G devices and data plans more accessible to lower-income groups is essential for promoting inclusive growth and ensuring widespread participation in the digital transformation.
Moreover, cybersecurity emerges as a pressing issue given the widespread connectivity facilitated by 5G technology. Strengthening defenses against cyber threats and safeguarding against potential cyberattacks and breaches are crucial steps, especially as 5G networks connect a broader range of devices and systems.
Additionally, upskilling the workforce is imperative, with a focus on providing individuals with the necessary digital skills to thrive in the 5G era. Training programs in areas such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing are essential for building a future-proof workforce and maximizing the benefits of 5G adoption.
India's progress in the 5G domain is set to elevate its global standing, contingent on its ability to effectively tackle challenges and capitalize on opportunities. To ensure a sustainable trajectory, India must prioritize several key aspects. Firstly, by promoting environmental sustainability, encouraging energy-efficient 5G infrastructure, and utilizing 5G for eco-friendly solutions like smart grids. Secondly, addressing ethical considerations by implementing frameworks for data privacy and responsible AI development to maintain trust in 5G technology. Lastly, promoting an open and inclusive ecosystem by encouraging participation from diverse stakeholders, including startups and local communities, to drive innovation and inclusivity. With a commitment to sustainable development, India can leverage 5G to empower its citizens, transform its economy, and assert itself as a digital powerhouse on the global stage.
Written By- Rashi Grover