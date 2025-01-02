India has cemented position as a front runner in 5G: Ericsson

The year 2024 has cemented India’s position as a front runner in 5G based on rapid 5G deployments across the country and the 5G coverage of over 90 per cent that we have achieved. 5G is unlocking transformative opportunities across industries such as healthcare, education, manufacturing to name a few, fuelled by the adoption of IoT, AR/VR, and AI-driven solutions.

According to the Ericsson Mobility Report, 5G subscriptions in India are expected to surpass 270 million, underscoring the country’s commitment to digital inclusion. India also leads globally in data consumption, with average monthly usage at 32 GB per user, projected to more than double to 66 GB by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13%.

Generative AI is accelerating this growth, with 21% of Indian users engaging with more than four AI-driven applications—significantly higher than 8% in the U.S.—boosting mobile traffic and innovation.

In addition to enhanced mobile broadband, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) has emerged as a strong 5G use case delivering the benefits of anywhere, anytime connectivity and digital inclusion across markets. We are also seeing enterprises leveraging 5G to derive the benefits of automation and seamless connectivity.

Sustainability has also emerged as a priority, with telecom operators and infrastructure providers adopting energy-efficient technologies and renewable energy sources in alignment with India’s climate goals.

Looking ahead

Looking ahead to 2025, the industry is poised for more innovation and expansion. Industry collaborations will play a central role in driving India’s digital transformation. Network densification, modernization of networks, 5G use-cases, open programmable networks based on the exposure of network capabilities to application developers will fuel innovation and advance the country’s Digital India vision.

At Ericsson, we are excited to partner with service providers to drive the next wave of connectivity and innovation in India by delivering our advanced technology solutions.’’

-- Nitin Bansal, MD, India Head-Networks, Market Area South East Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson.