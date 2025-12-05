India expands 5G footprint to over 514,000 BTS

In November 2025, India significantly expanded its 5G infrastructure, increasing the number of 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) from over 4,100 in October to more than 6,000. According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), this brings the total number of 5G BTS deployed across the country to 514,742.
DoT data shows that the national BTS count rose from 504,588 in September 2025 to 508,732 in October, and further to 514,742 by the end of November 2025. This reflects the deployment of 6,010 new 5G BTS in November, compared with 4,144 additions in October.
State-wise 5G BTS deployments in India
(October–November 2025)
|Sl. No
|State/UT
|BTS as on 31 Oct 2025
|BTS as on 30 Nov 2025
|Additions in Nov 2025
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar
|138
|138
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|20,327
|20,504
|177
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|698
|700
|2
|4
|Assam
|10,065
|10,101
|36
|5
|Bihar
|27,014
|27,279
|265
|6
|Chandigarh (UT)
|807
|805
|-2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|7,074
|7,159
|85
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (UT)
|421
|434
|13
|9
|Delhi
|13,364
|13,458
|94
|10
|Goa
|1,047
|1,063
|16
|10
|Gujarat
|34,715
|35,353
|638
|12
|Haryana
|18,651
|18,738
|87
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4,509
|4,538
|29
|14
|Jammu & Kashmir (UT)
|7,753
|7,799
|46
|15
|Jharkhand
|10,273
|10,442
|169
|16
|Karnataka
|33,742
|34,024
|282
|17
|Kerala
|21,164
|21,420
|256
|18
|Ladakh
|304
|305
|1
|—
|Lakshadweep (UT)
|4
|4
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|21,655
|21,942
|287
|20
|Maharashtra
|52,665
|53,770
|1,105
|21
|Manipur
|1,329
|1,342
|13
|22
|Meghalaya
|876
|887
|11
|23
|Mizoram
|499
|501
|2
|24
|Nagaland
|810
|810
|0
|25
|Odisha
|14,013
|14,279
|266
|26
|Puducherry (UT)
|641
|642
|1
|27
|Punjab
|17,629
|17,728
|99
|28
|Rajasthan
|30,286
|30,699
|413
|29
|Sikkim
|355
|355
|0
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|37,187
|37,419
|232
|31
|Telangana
|19,214
|19,410
|196
|32
|Tripura
|1,396
|1,394
|-2
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|58,634
|59,529
|895
|34
|Uttarakhand
|5,921
|6,022
|101
|35
|West Bengal
|33,552
|33,749
|197
|Grand Total
|—
|508,732
|514,742
|6,010
Source: Department of Telecommunications (DoT)
According to data submitted to the Lok Sabha by the Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar recently, 5G services are now available in 99.9% of India’s districts. Telecom Service Providers have rolled out 5G networks across every State and Union Territory.
As of 31 October 2025, India had 5.08 lakh 5G BTS, supporting high-speed connectivity for key sectors such as remote education, telemedicine, precision agriculture, and advanced industrial applications.
Dr Sekhar also highlighted several government initiatives aimed at accelerating 5G adoption. These include financial reforms related to Adjusted Gross Revenue, bank guarantees, and interest rates; the removal of Spectrum Usage Charges for spectrum acquired in the 2022 auction and thereafter; and the successful conduct of the 2022 spectrum auction dedicated to 5G services.