India expands 5G footprint to over 514,000 BTS

India deployed 6,010 new 5G BTS in November 2025, raising the national total to 514,742. 5G now covers 99.9% of districts, supported by major government reforms and nationwide operator rollout.

Voice&Data Bureau
In November 2025, India significantly expanded its 5G infrastructure, increasing the number of 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) from over 4,100 in October to more than 6,000. According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), this brings the total number of 5G BTS deployed across the country to 514,742.

DoT data shows that the national BTS count rose from 504,588 in September 2025 to 508,732 in October, and further to 514,742 by the end of November 2025. This reflects the deployment of 6,010 new 5G BTS in November, compared with 4,144 additions in October.

State-wise 5G BTS deployments in India

(October–November 2025)

Sl. NoState/UTBTS as on 31 Oct 2025BTS as on 30 Nov 2025Additions in Nov 2025
1Andaman & Nicobar1381380
2Andhra Pradesh20,32720,504177
3Arunachal Pradesh6987002
4Assam10,06510,10136
5Bihar27,01427,279265
6Chandigarh (UT)807805-2
7Chhattisgarh7,0747,15985
8Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (UT)42143413
9Delhi13,36413,45894
10Goa1,0471,06316
10Gujarat34,71535,353638
12Haryana18,65118,73887
13Himachal Pradesh4,5094,53829
14Jammu & Kashmir (UT)7,7537,79946
15Jharkhand10,27310,442169
16Karnataka33,74234,024282
17Kerala21,16421,420256
18Ladakh3043051
Lakshadweep (UT)440
19Madhya Pradesh21,65521,942287
20Maharashtra52,66553,7701,105
21Manipur1,3291,34213
22Meghalaya87688711
23Mizoram4995012
24Nagaland8108100
25Odisha14,01314,279266
26Puducherry (UT)6416421
27Punjab17,62917,72899
28Rajasthan30,28630,699413
29Sikkim3553550
30Tamil Nadu37,18737,419232
31Telangana19,21419,410196
32Tripura1,3961,394-2
33Uttar Pradesh58,63459,529895
34Uttarakhand5,9216,022101
35West Bengal33,55233,749197
Grand Total508,732514,7426,010

Source: Department of Telecommunications (DoT)

According to data submitted to the Lok Sabha by the Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar recently, 5G services are now available in 99.9% of India’s districts. Telecom Service Providers have rolled out 5G networks across every State and Union Territory.

As of 31 October 2025, India had 5.08 lakh 5G BTS, supporting high-speed connectivity for key sectors such as remote education, telemedicine, precision agriculture, and advanced industrial applications.

Dr Sekhar also highlighted several government initiatives aimed at accelerating 5G adoption. These include financial reforms related to Adjusted Gross Revenue, bank guarantees, and interest rates; the removal of Spectrum Usage Charges for spectrum acquired in the 2022 auction and thereafter; and the successful conduct of the 2022 spectrum auction dedicated to 5G services.