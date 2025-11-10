Subscribe

India crosses 5 lakh 5G towers despite slower growth

India added 4,144 new 5G base stations in October 2025, slower than September’s 6,453, bringing the total to over 508,000. Meanwhile, BSNL’s indigenous 4G is boosting rural internet connectivity.

Voice&Data Bureau
India added over 4,100 new 5G base transceiver stations (BTS) in October 2025, a decline from the more than 6,400 installations recorded in September of the same year. Despite the slower pace, the country’s overall 5G infrastructure continues to grow steadily, with the total number of deployed BTS now exceeding 508,000 nationwide.

According to data from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), as of the end of October 2025, India had 508,732 active 5G BTS, up from 504,588 in September. This indicates that 4,144 new stations were added during October, compared to 6,453 in September, reflecting a temporary moderation in the rollout pace.

Meanwhile, the DoT has been highlighting on social media the progress of BSNL’s indigenously developed 4G technology, which is helping connect rural India. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the department stated,“BSNL, with its indigenous 4G, is making everything easier, from farming and education to healthcare and employment.”

This initiative underscores the government’s continued emphasis on expanding affordable and inclusive digital connectivity across the country, even as 5G deployment advances at a measured pace.

 India's 5G BTS deployments

Sl. No
State/UT
BTS as on
30 September 202531 October 2025BTS Additions in October 2025
1Andaman & Nicobar1381380
2Andhra Pradesh2017720327150
3Arunachal Pradesh699698-1
4Assam995810065107
5Bihar2659427014420
6Chandigarh (UT)810807-3
7Chhattisgarh7063707411
8UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu4134218
9Delhi133371336427
10Goa104210475
10Gujarat3443134715284
12Haryana1845818651193
13Himachal Pradesh4488450921
14Jammu & Kashmir (UT)7691775362
15Jharkhand101771027396
16Karnataka336463374296
17Kerala210982116466
18Laddakh2973047
Lakshadweep (UT)440
19Madhya Pradesh215732165582
20Maharashtra5213752665528
21Manipur1317132912
22Meghalaya8768760
23Mizoram500499-1
24Nagaland8098101
25Odisha1388614013127
26Puducherry (UT)6376414
27Punjab1749817629131
28Rajasthan3005630286230
29Sikkim3533552
30Tamil Nadu3697137187216
31Telangana1908219214132
32Tripura1386139610
33Uttar Pradesh5778858634846
34Uttarakhand5902592119
35West Bengal3329633552256
Grand Total5045885087324144

Credit: DoT