India crosses 5 lakh 5G towers despite slower growth

India added over 4,100 new 5G base transceiver stations (BTS) in October 2025, a decline from the more than 6,400 installations recorded in September of the same year. Despite the slower pace, the country’s overall 5G infrastructure continues to grow steadily, with the total number of deployed BTS now exceeding 508,000 nationwide.

Advertisment

According to data from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), as of the end of October 2025, India had 508,732 active 5G BTS, up from 504,588 in September. This indicates that 4,144 new stations were added during October, compared to 6,453 in September, reflecting a temporary moderation in the rollout pace.

Meanwhile, the DoT has been highlighting on social media the progress of BSNL’s indigenously developed 4G technology, which is helping connect rural India. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the department stated,“BSNL, with its indigenous 4G, is making everything easier, from farming and education to healthcare and employment.”

This initiative underscores the government’s continued emphasis on expanding affordable and inclusive digital connectivity across the country, even as 5G deployment advances at a measured pace.

Advertisment

India's 5G BTS deployments

Sl. No State/UT BTS as on 30 September 2025 31 October 2025 BTS Additions in October 2025 1 Andaman & Nicobar 138 138 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 20177 20327 150 3 Arunachal Pradesh 699 698 -1 4 Assam 9958 10065 107 5 Bihar 26594 27014 420 6 Chandigarh (UT) 810 807 -3 7 Chhattisgarh 7063 7074 11 8 UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 413 421 8 9 Delhi 13337 13364 27 10 Goa 1042 1047 5 10 Gujarat 34431 34715 284 12 Haryana 18458 18651 193 13 Himachal Pradesh 4488 4509 21 14 Jammu & Kashmir (UT) 7691 7753 62 15 Jharkhand 10177 10273 96 16 Karnataka 33646 33742 96 17 Kerala 21098 21164 66 18 Laddakh 297 304 7 Lakshadweep (UT) 4 4 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 21573 21655 82 20 Maharashtra 52137 52665 528 21 Manipur 1317 1329 12 22 Meghalaya 876 876 0 23 Mizoram 500 499 -1 24 Nagaland 809 810 1 25 Odisha 13886 14013 127 26 Puducherry (UT) 637 641 4 27 Punjab 17498 17629 131 28 Rajasthan 30056 30286 230 29 Sikkim 353 355 2 30 Tamil Nadu 36971 37187 216 31 Telangana 19082 19214 132 32 Tripura 1386 1396 10 33 Uttar Pradesh 57788 58634 846 34 Uttarakhand 5902 5921 19 35 West Bengal 33296 33552 256 Grand Total 504588 508732 4144

Credit: DoT