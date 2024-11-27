India 5G subscriptions to hit 74% of total mobile base by 2030: Ericsson

Ericsson's recent Mobility Report reveals significant insights into the growth of 5G, highlighting India as a key contributor to the global expansion. The report, extending forecasts until 2030, notes that 5G subscriptions in India are expected to rise to 970 million, accounting for 74% of total mobile subscriptions by the end of the decade.

India leads globally in monthly data consumption, with an average of 32 GB per smartphone, projected to grow to 66 GB by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. Currently, 4G dominates the Indian market, contributing 54% of subscriptions. However, 4G is forecast to decline to 18% by 2030, with enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) driving initial 5G use cases.

Globally, 5G subscriptions are expected to surpass 6.3 billion by 2030, with 60% being Standalone (SA) connections. By the end of 2024, 5G will account for 34% of global mobile data traffic, rising to 80% by 2030. India has already achieved large-scale mid-band 5G deployments, expected to cover 95% of the population by the end of 2024.

Ericsson emphasises the transformative potential of Generative AI (GenAI) in accelerating mobile data usage. "GenAI is expected to increase video consumption and drive uplink traffic, further pushing mobile network demand," said Umang Jindal, Head of Network Solutions for Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India at Ericsson.

The report also underscores the growing significance of FWA as the second-largest 5G use case after eMBB. Globally, 80% of projected 350 million FWA connections by 2030 will operate on 5G, with more service providers adopting speed-based tariffs resembling fibre and cable plans.

Additionally, 6G deployments are anticipated to begin in 2030, scaling 5G capabilities further. To explore these findings, Ericsson will host online seminars on December 3, 2024, detailing key industry trends and statistics from the report.