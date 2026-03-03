G+D Supports Rivian R2 with 5G eSIM

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) has announced a collaboration with Rivian to support the launch of Rivian’s upcoming R2 vehicle with GSMA SGP.32-enabled eSIM technology and 5G connectivity.

The R2 is expected to be among the first vehicles globally to support the GSMA SGP.32 standard, a recently finalised eSIM specification developed for IoT and automotive applications. The new architecture is designed to give car manufacturers greater flexibility by enabling them to add or change mobile network operator (MNO) partners in different markets without requiring physical hardware modifications. This approach is intended to simplify global expansion and reduce long-term operational complexity.

Single-SKU Model for Global Markets

The SGP.32 standard supports a single stock-keeping unit (SKU) model, allowing manufacturers to produce one hardware configuration for worldwide deployment. This reduces the need to manage multiple SIM variants and operator integrations across regions. Under the agreement, Rivian will deploy G+D’s automotive-grade eSIM hardware along with its eSIM IoT Remote Manager infrastructure to manage connectivity remotely and securely.

AT&T will act as Rivian’s initial mobile network provider in the United States, delivering 5G connectivity for in-vehicle services and over-the-air software updates. The arrangement is designed to ensure consistent performance and service delivery throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle.

The collaboration reflects the automotive industry’s broader shift towards software-defined vehicles that rely on secure, remotely managed connectivity platforms to support digital services and feature updates.